The following property transfers are on file at the Calhoun County Courthouse, Dec. 6-13, 2019.

  • Margaret P. Laurens and evelyn M. Peterson to Taylor S. Summers, TMS 150-15-01-019, $56,000.
  • Donald G. Cook and Janice I. Cook to Janice I. Cook, TMS 006-00-00-034, $5.
  • Cynthia H. Bull, Cynthiia Taylor, Heyward L. Holmes, Jr., Sandra H. Howell, and Sandra H. Scott to Rocio M. Rangel, TMS 067-00-00-007, $15,000.
  • Curtis G. Clark and Mark S. Clark to Mirinda Alexander Bolton, TMS 032-00-03-041, $160,000.
  • Flora Mae Glover Williams, Roslyn Sprinkle, and Anthony L. Williams, to Charmaine Summers, TMS ¬070-00-01-025, $5.
  • Fremon Thomas and Willie Mae Richardson to Freemon Thomas, TMS 125-00-00-038, $10,000.
  • Doris Ellen Hane to William H. Hane, TMS 131-00-00-011, $5.
  • Steve T. Carson to Cody Steven Carson, TMS 200-00-00-005, $55,000.
