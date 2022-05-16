Calhoun County primary on Tuesday

Calhoun County will hold a special Republican primary for the District 1 seat left vacant by the death of former county council chairman David Summers.

Lynn B. Doster, Richard Carson and Gary Porth, all Republicans, are vying for the seat that was held by Summers, who died Feb. 26.

The Republican primary for the special election will be held Tuesday, May 17. The primary runoff will be held Tuesday, May 31, if necessary.

The special election for the seat will be held Tuesday, July 12.

Cameron, Creston, Lone Star, Midway and St. Matthews will be the precincts open on those election dates from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, the Calhoun County Voter Registration and Election Office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and is located at 102 Courthouse Drive, Suite 115, in St. Matthews.

The office can be reached by phone at 803-874-2929 or 803-874-2435.

