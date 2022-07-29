 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calhoun County preps for sestercentennial; meeting planned for Monday

South Carolina American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission

Like most of South Carolina, Calhoun County has its own share of sites and stories about the American Revolution.

On Monday, a meeting will take place to help organize how to compile those stories.

The meeting will be held at the Calhoun County Museum and Cultural Center, located at 313 Butler Street, in St. Matthews. It starts at 6:30 p.m.

The stories are being gathered ahead of the nation’s 250th birthday on July 4, 2026.

Although the occasion is four years from now, the S.C. General Assembly passed legislation in 2018 in anticipation of the sestercentennial.

The South Carolina American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission is working with local organizations in each county to compile stories, sites and other items of interest.

In Calhoun County, this will be known as the Calhoun County 250 committee.

Bill Davies is the coordinator for such county committees across the state and will be presenting more details about it at Monday’s meeting.

“Every county in South Carolina had a role to play. Some of the stories are of brutal battles featuring regular army and militia. Some are of skirmishes between neighbors in this partisan war. Some feature notable family names that we recognize on our street signs and county insignias today, while other stories are of free and enslaved African Americans, Native Americans, women and children who are often forgotten in textbooks. We plan to tell all of these stories openly and honestly,” the commission said.

“The true goal of the SC250 Commission is to discover our stories, document the Revolution’s impacts on all peoples, and help local communities put in place cultural heritage tourism assets that continue to provide destinations and tell our stories long after the Commission is concluded,” they said.

For more information about the SC250 Commission, visit www.southcarolina250.com.

All interested individuals and groups are encouraged to attend Monday’s introductory meeting.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

