Calhoun County plans to rezone Sandy Run area ahead of future growth

A plan is underway to rezone the upper portion of Calhoun County in an effort to maintain the area's rural and bedroom community feel but to ensure future inevitable growth is managed.
"It is coming," Calhoun County Councilman John Nelson said about the growth, especially in the upper end of the county. "We see it coming. We know as time goes on, we are not going to remain static."
"We are trying to structure it," said Nelson, who represents the Sandy Run area and as a beef farmer said he understands the importance of keeping the area rural. "We can stick our head in the sand and say we do not want to see it developed."
"I tell people there is nothing I can do to stop development in the future, but we can set up a structure whereby we respect and admit the rights and properties of current landowners and businesses to a large degree," he said.
Residents express concerns
Some residents of the Sandy Run community are concerned about the zoning plans, expressing fears their business property will be rezoned, prohibiting them from continuing to operate as they have done for decades.
Others have expressed concerns about declining property values, the loss of private property rights and being able to pass on their land or subdivide their land for family members in the future.
Residents made these concerns known during a recent Calhoun County Planning Commission meeting.
Calhoun County resident Amy Hill said the zoning plan would prevent her and her husband from giving their children an acre or two of land in the future so they can live near them.
"As a landowner, that takes away my liberty to have my children near me," she said. "I don't think that is fair that the government be able to limit what we can do with our property," Hill said. "It is taking away property rights by restricting them in this way."
Hill said she too wants Sandy Run to be rural "but not at the expense of landowner rights."
"This is America and we can't forget that," she said. "We cannot allow neighbors that wanted these restrictions to keep Sandy Run rural. We cannot allow other neighbors to dictate what we do with our property."
The zoning area under consideration consists of the Sandy Run portion of the county, with Big Beaver Creek forming the southern extent of the zoning proposal.
The zoning plan as it currently stands has zoned regions including industrial, community commercial, limited development, planned unit development, single family residential, multi-use residential, rural neighborhood, rural undeveloped and services.
Taylor Oxendine, co-association executive of the Central Carolina Realtor Association, says the zoning plan and zoning changes will reduce the number of developable lots leading to a reduction in property values.
"Developers seeking to build a subdivision will typically pay less for a parcel that will yield fewer lots than the developer might have paid," Oxendine said, noting rural homeowners who have counted on their undeveloped land as an asset for future sale will not have such a safety net. "The reduction in values will burden the homeowners in rural areas of Sandy Run by having to continue to carve off a lot of two to generate income for the long-awaited retirement or maybe sell off some of their land to pay a child's tuition, start a business or cover some unexpected medical bills."
Oxendine says the county should focus on its most valuable resources such as '"prime agricultural land, wetlands, significant woodlands and important scenic corridors."
Earth Properties Inc. owner Thomas Kohn expressed concerns about how the zoning ordinance would restrict property rights as well and wants the county to inform every property owner about how their property is zoned, to do a study on how property land values will be impacted as well as what it would cost the county to enforce and implement the new zoning regulations prior to approval.
Earth Properties is located on Old State Road in the Sandy Run community.
County officials: Plan needed
Calhoun County Building and Planning Department Director Steve Yeargin promised the public transparency as it relates to the ordinance and encouraged the people to talk to him about it.
"This is an overall plan that looks at the best use for the Sandy Run community," Yeargin said. "We are not doing this to punish anybody. Nobody is trying to take your land and telling you what you can do with it."
Yeargin said the plan is intended to protect the "rural nature of Sandy Run by having larger lot sizes and restricted uses."
He notes that in another community he was in about the size of Sandy Run, very large rural areas were purchased by developers and numerous subdivisions were created.
"You have areas smaller than Sandy Run that have 15,000 people in it," Yeargin said. "That is what we are trying to prevent."
Yeargin said existing businesses and property owners are not going to be impacted by the zoning change.
"Anything that currently exists will continue to exist," he said.
Calhoun County Administrator John McLauchlin echoed Nelson and Yeargin.
"This isn't being done to try to control anybody or anything," he said. "It is coming. We know it is coming. Development is coming. If we don't get a handle on it and understand the best place places for that development to go no matter what the development is, we are behind the eight ball."
McLauchlin said the zoning plan is one of community involvement and engagement.
"This is a living and breathing document," McLauchlin said. "Not everyone will be comfortable. No matter how it shakes out, not everybody is going to be happy."
McLauchlin encourages those concerned with the zoning plan to reach out to the county about their concerns.
Nelson said zoning of the Sandy Run community has been an interest of his going back when Zeus Industrial Products ended up locating in the Sandy Run Industrial Park with its new development.
The Zeus project prompted an idea that the park would be ideal for a diverse number of projects of similar size locating in the area.
Also, he noted residential development will result from any industrial development, and the desire is to make sure the county is proactive rather than reactive in ensuring any residential developments meet the standards of the Sandy Run community.
Nelson noted the Columbia area continues to grow and said the southeast area of the town of Sandy Run has not had as much growth as other areas.
"If you look at the rest of Columbia, it is a process of elimination with the widening of the interstate all the way down to Exit 125.
An April 2019 study of the Sandy Run area done by J. R. Wilburn and Associates projects population and employment characteristics through 2045.
The study reveals that Sandy Run is projected to add 4,080 people, 1,700 new dwellings and the population to reach 6,504 with 2,800 new jobs added by 2045.
The Calhoun County School District has also readied for the anticipated growth. The district last year purchased a 51-acre property on Columbia Road near the Prevatte Road intersection for future growth.
The original zoning approval for the Sandy Run Area Ordinance was in 2016, McLauchlin said.
The current plan is a revision to that ordinance with more detailed classifications, districts and uses.
The remainder of the county has a zoning ordinance and no changes are needed at this time, though McLauchlin said as the county is developed, changes will be made to reflect future land use to manage growth.
A public process
The zoning plan is in its early stages.
Several meetings have been held to receive public input. The county has taken the input and in collaboration with the Council of Governments and a planner the ordinance was written.
After the plan is voted upon by the Planning Commission, it will be brought before Calhoun County Council for three readings and a public hearing.
If council suggests changes, the document will be amended and taken back to the Planning Commission for approval, McLauchlin said.
Once final Planning Commission approval is given, the plan moves back to County Council for three readings, including public hearing, McLauchlin said.
After passing three readings in either case, the ordinance becomes law and is implemented immediately.
"We are trying to ensure there is a wide and unrestricted access to the public knowledge and content so all things we might have missed and public concerns can be addressed so that a large majority of people will embrace and understand," Nelson said. We want to be very open about it."
The zoning plan will be posted for final public review following the Sept. 24 meeting.
