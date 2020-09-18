Calhoun County plans to rezone Sandy Run area ahead of future growth

"This is an overall plan that looks at the best use for the Sandy Run community," Yeargin said. "We are not doing this to punish anybody. Nobody is trying to take your land and telling you what you can do with it."

Yeargin said the plan is intended to protect the "rural nature of Sandy Run by having larger lot sizes and restricted uses."

He notes that in another community he was in about the size of Sandy Run, very large rural areas were purchased by developers and numerous subdivisions were created.

"You have areas smaller than Sandy Run that have 15,000 people in it," Yeargin said. "That is what we are trying to prevent."

Yeargin said existing businesses and property owners are not going to be impacted by the zoning change.

"Anything that currently exists will continue to exist," he said.

Calhoun County Administrator John McLauchlin echoed Nelson and Yeargin.

"This isn't being done to try to control anybody or anything," he said. "It is coming. We know it is coming. Development is coming. If we don't get a handle on it and understand the best place places for that development to go no matter what the development is, we are behind the eight ball."