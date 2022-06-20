Calhoun County officials shut down business; Club Rolex called ‘a danger’; owner disagrees

Calhoun County officials shut down a business they claim has been the site of a number of recent shootings.

The owner claims he’s been working to improve security at the business, according to a report from WACH.com.

Calhoun County Council unanimously passed an emergency ordinance last week identifying Club Rolex as a “public nuisance” and giving the sheriff's office the authority to shut it down. Club Rolex is located on Three Bridges Road outside of Lone Star.

“It has become a danger and too much of a nuisance. It has been a menace to society,” Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers said.

“Club Rolex is the root of the problem we have been experiencing in the lower part of the county and today we take the first steps to correct the problem,” Summers said.

Summers claims Club Rolex is unlicensed to operate.

About four people have been shot at or near the business recently, Summers said. He says there may be others that have not been reported.

“Fortunately, nobody has been killed yet,” Summers said.

While the emergency ordinance is specifically for Club Rolex, the county does plan to amend the ordinance permanently to address any future, similar situations

The nuisance ordinance allows law enforcement to shut a business down where “the laws are publicly, repeatedly, persistently, intentionally violated,” Calhoun County Chief Deputy Matt Trentham said on June 13.

Calhoun County Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Bloom on Friday upheld the sheriff’s office’s decision to close Club Rolex down.

According to information online, Club Rolex has operated on Friday nights and Saturdays.

An attempt to contact the owner was unsuccessful.

But WACH.com spoke with a George Gates, who is identified as the owner of the business.

“Seem like they were rigged. Someone did these things to try and shut the place down,” he told the TV station.

Gates told WACH that Club Rolex is not a club, but a private party.

He also said he spent money to increase security, including checking vehicles and making sure visitors are at least 21.

