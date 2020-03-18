Calhoun County names new adminstrator

ST. MATTHEWS – Calhoun County has a new administrator.
John McLauchlin was unanimously selected by county council last week to serve in that capacity, as well as director of economic development. Council approved a two-year contract.
McLauchlin succeeds Ted Felder, who accepted the position of deputy administrator in Clarendon County.
McLauchlin said he was looking forward to working in Calhoun County.
“This is affording me the ability to come back home. I’ve been working now for 25 years and looking forward to coming back home and trying to make a difference,” McLauchlin said.
“I want to meet with all the departments, get to know the Calhoun County staff, what the duties are and just try to make things better, make things better for the staff, make things better for the citizens because that’s who we ultimately work for,” he said.
McLauchlin was the Orangeburg County engineer/project manager. He thanked Orangeburg County, former Administrator Bill Clark and current Administrator Harold Young.
Also during the meeting:
You have free articles remaining.
• Council approved third reading of two ordinances for waterworks system revenue bonds.
The first ordinance provides for the issuance and sale of the bonds.
The second ordinance provides for the issuance and sale of the bonds not to exceed $1.75 million.
“What we’re doing here is we are refunding one of our waterworks bonds for the Water Department. We have three bonds outstanding. This particular bond that we owe about $1.5 million on has the highest interest rate, and we can save about $748,000 by refunding the bond and then re-issuing the bond at a lower interest rate,” Deputy County Administrator and Chief Operating Officer Denise Christmas said.
• Council approved a motion to enter a $327,200 contract with Wiley Easton Construction Inc. for pad grading at the Calhoun County I-26 Industrial Park.
• Council approved a motion to amend the contract for services with Thomas & Hutton to explore signage options at the I-26 industrial park.
• Council approved the computer services agreement with PUBLIQ. Christmas noted that the one-year contract is worth $153,021.43, which is a $2,251 cost decrease from the previous contract.
• Council approved the sale of a 1991 Mack dump truck for $7,500 to Brunson Hair.
• Council approved the Title VI plan for the County Council on Aging. Jenny Swofford said that approval of the plan allows the agency to be eligible for federal funding.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530