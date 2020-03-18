Calhoun County names new adminstrator

ST. MATTHEWS – Calhoun County has a new administrator.

John McLauchlin was unanimously selected by county council last week to serve in that capacity, as well as director of economic development. Council approved a two-year contract.

McLauchlin succeeds Ted Felder, who accepted the position of deputy administrator in Clarendon County.

McLauchlin said he was looking forward to working in Calhoun County.

“This is affording me the ability to come back home. I’ve been working now for 25 years and looking forward to coming back home and trying to make a difference,” McLauchlin said.

“I want to meet with all the departments, get to know the Calhoun County staff, what the duties are and just try to make things better, make things better for the staff, make things better for the citizens because that’s who we ultimately work for,” he said.

McLauchlin was the Orangeburg County engineer/project manager. He thanked Orangeburg County, former Administrator Bill Clark and current Administrator Harold Young.

Also during the meeting:

• Council approved third reading of two ordinances for waterworks system revenue bonds.