Calhoun County Museum to present summer programs

ST. MATTHEWS – The Calhoun County Museum and Cultural Center will present several programs for children and adults.

Children’s summer camps (registration required)

• June 20 from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. – Columbia Marionette Theatre present “Cinderella” (all ages welcome)

• July 14 from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. – Columbia Children’s Theatre present Jack and the Beanstalk (All ages welcome)

• July 18 from 10:30 a.m. to noon – Children’s art class

Adult programs and meetings

• June 16 at 9:30 a.m. – COWASEE Basin meeting

• June 23 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. – Painting with a Twist -- $30 (payment required to reserve your spot)

• June 28 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. – The Charlestones return – free (tickets required)

• Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m. – South Carolina 250th anniversary Revolutionary War information meeting

Call 803-874-3964 for reservations or more information.

The Calhoun County Historical Commission/Museum started out in 1952 behind the old library with two rooms and big dreams. Life was simple then. Just like the formation of the county, everyone was excited. In 1976, the museum moved into a 5,000-square-foot, broken-down “Nut House.” Today, they have 20,000 square feet and are still growing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0