Calhoun County Museum recognized

In 2019, the Calhoun County Museum brought together generations through Calhoun County’s history. These two events brought new patrons into the museum and united generations both past and present.

The first event celebrated the centennial anniversary of the end of World War I. This tribute and celebration brought together visitors of all ages to experience the hardships and triumphs of war. The various oral traditions, war memorabilia and historical records brought this war to life. A life-sized trench gave visitors the perspective of what soldiers faced on a daily basis. Families and visitors searched for their loved ones on the Wall of Honor, which listed all the World War I veterans from Calhoun County. Each veteran now has a file in the museum where families can come back and research their loved one. The museum showed how even a global event such as World War I had an effect on Calhoun County.