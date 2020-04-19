Calhoun County Museum recognized

The Calhoun County Museum was recognized by the South Carolina Federation of Museums. This statewide organization represents the museums throughout South Carolina.
The award of Achievement was presented to the Calhoun County Museum and Cultural Center in recognition of the excellent utilization of resources and professionalism.
The Calhoun County Museum was recognized for its works judiciously to encourage community engagement through a variety of events and exhibitions. It was noted that the museum for fostering a relationship with donors and documenting important objects for an exhibition relating to early 20th century conflicts.
Accepting the award on behalf of the Museum was Jeremy Stoudenmire.
Museum Director Debbie Roland said,” We are honored and humbled to receive this award. Teamwork -- the great citizens of this county are the reasons for our success. Our staff may be small in numbers but determined to serve all of our citizens. Just because we live in a rural community does not mean anyone should be deprived of cultural, arts, history and educational experience."
Founded in 1954, the Calhoun County Museum collects, preserves, researches, exhibits and interprets the scope of Calhoun County’s history, genealogy, art and culture while also providing multidisciplinary community oriented arts programing, artistic exhibits and focused educational outreach to serve the diverse heritage and cultural interests of Calhoun County. With the specialty library, patrons and visitors can do genealogical research by appointment. The specialty library consists of many family history books, record books, family files and many other useful research material.
In 2019, the Calhoun County Museum brought together generations through Calhoun County’s history. These two events brought new patrons into the museum and united generations both past and present.
The first event celebrated the centennial anniversary of the end of World War I. This tribute and celebration brought together visitors of all ages to experience the hardships and triumphs of war. The various oral traditions, war memorabilia and historical records brought this war to life. A life-sized trench gave visitors the perspective of what soldiers faced on a daily basis. Families and visitors searched for their loved ones on the Wall of Honor, which listed all the World War I veterans from Calhoun County. Each veteran now has a file in the museum where families can come back and research their loved one. The museum showed how even a global event such as World War I had an effect on Calhoun County.
The second event that the Calhoun County Museum received the award for was the Elf Hunt and Winter Wonderland of Lights. This event encouraged patrons to rediscover historical traditions both old and new. Visitors used clues to find elves placed throughout the museum collection. These clues taught visitors how people lived and played in yesteryear. On opening night, popular children’s characters greeted guests, but also gave the older generation a chance to view the world through the eyes of a child. The elf hunt gave the adult guests the opportunity to share their own oral histories using the clues provided. Each clue given gave a historical fact about an object. Children were able to learn something new while also having fun. In the two weeks that followed opening night, schools and different organizations brought groups to search for the elves. School group clues coincided with the South Carolina State Public School standards.
The Calhoun County Museum thanks all those who participated in these two events and is very thankful for the South Carolina Federation of Museums for seeing the hard work and dedication that the museum focuses on community engagement through events and exhibits.
