Calhoun County man dies in crash

A Calhoun County man died in a one-vehicle crash on Monday morning.

Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth identified the man as Michael Jennings, 46, of Pasture Lane. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

The crash occurred at 9 a.m. Monday on Riley Road near Sabby Road, three miles south of St. Matthews, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Jennings was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram east on Riley Road when it crossed the center line, ran off the road to the left and struck a tree. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 9 Angry 0