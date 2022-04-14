Calhoun County Library holds Funny Bunny Festival

Funny Bunny Festival Aidan Harley watches Ali the Cat at the Calhoun County Library’s Funny Bunny Festival. Saturday’s festival featured crafts, kittens and an egg…

On Saturday, April 9, 2022, the Calhoun County Library held the Funny Bunny Festival from 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM.

As patrons entered the library, they immediately realized that a bunny had snuck in and left his tracks all around the library. They followed tracks through the children’s section of the library to find the Easter bunny ready to take a picture.

While waiting for pictures to print, there were many activities for the children to enjoy. There were multiple tables full of crafts, bunny faces, chicks in eggs, egg painting, bunny bags - which they could make on the spot or take them home. In an adjoining room, there were snacks of ice cream, cupcakes, and pretzels. The local Farm Bureau organization had a table with information for parents and candy for the children. The library also had kittens from For the Love of a Paw and representatives to explain why it is so important to adopt animals. Anyone interested can go visit at 2610 Cleveland Street in Elloree to find a loveable friend.

At 11:00 AM, the Easter egg hunt began between the Calhoun County Courthouse and the annex building. Once the Easter bunny waved his flag, the kids scattered in all directions within the boundaries. With over 200 eggs hidden, it was exciting to watch the kids scurry around, grab the eggs, throw them in their baskets, and keep searching for more and more.

After the egg hunt, kids enjoyed meeting animals in the petting area. There were goats, guinea pigs, ducks, chicks, and bunnies just waiting for a friendly pat or some carrots or lettuce to nibble. Parents as well as kids had a wonderful time petting and feeding the animals.

As the adults picked up the photo with the Easter Bunny, they were gifted a very special Easter book to read and to add to their home library.

