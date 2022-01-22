Calhoun County issues boil water advisory

Calhoun County Municipal Water has issued a boil water advisory.
The advisory applies to customers at the following locations:
• 769 Old River Road to 1814 Old River Road
• Griffith Lane
• Yenny Lane
• Camp Daniels Road
• Quail Hollow Lane
• Wildwood Lane
• Santee Lakes Court
• Poplar Creek Drive
• Hickory Landing Court
• Whispering Pine Lane
• Red Cypress Landing
Customers should boil their water one full minute prior to drinking or cooking with it. Also, any ice made during this time should not be used.
A main water line was repaired and flushed in the area today.
This advisory will expire at noon Sunday.