Calhoun County issues boil water advisory

Calhoun County Municipal Water has issued a boil water advisory.

The advisory applies to customers at the following locations:

• 769 Old River Road to 1814 Old River Road

• Griffith Lane

• Yenny Lane

• Camp Daniels Road

• Quail Hollow Lane

• Wildwood Lane

• Santee Lakes Court

• Poplar Creek Drive

• Hickory Landing Court

• Whispering Pine Lane

• Red Cypress Landing

Customers should boil their water one full minute prior to drinking or cooking with it. Also, any ice made during this time should not be used.

A main water line was repaired and flushed in the area today.

This advisory will expire at noon Sunday.

