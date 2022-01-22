 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Calhoun County issues boil water advisory

  • 0
Water (copy)
ILLUSTRATION

Calhoun County Municipal Water has issued a boil water advisory.

The advisory applies to customers at the following locations:

• 769 Old River Road to 1814 Old River Road

• Griffith Lane

• Yenny Lane

• Camp Daniels Road

• Quail Hollow Lane

• Wildwood Lane

• Santee Lakes Court

• Poplar Creek Drive

• Hickory Landing Court

• Whispering Pine Lane

• Red Cypress Landing

Customers should boil their water one full minute prior to drinking or cooking with it. Also, any ice made during this time should not be used.

A main water line was repaired and flushed in the area today.

People are also reading…

This advisory will expire at noon Sunday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Santee man charged with felony DUI

Santee man charged with felony DUI

A Santee man has been charged after a passenger in his vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Tr…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What will it take to keep schools open?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News