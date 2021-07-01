Calhoun County Independence Day event on July 3

 Skip to main content
ST. MATTHEWS – Independence Day will be celebrated a day early in Calhoun County.

The Calhoun County Fourth of July Celebration will take place on Saturday, July 3. The festivities are set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

The Carolina Blue Dots band will kick off the fun with a live performance, followed by the fireworks show.

Several food trucks and vendors will be on hand, offering a variety of food to eventgoers.

The event will be held across from the Calhoun Convalescent Center on Dantzler Street.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530.

