Calhoun County honors industries

Calhoun County showed some love to industries located in the county during its 6th Annual Calhoun County Industry Appreciation Golf Tournament.

The tournament was held on October at Calhoun Hills Golf Complex.

The annual tournament featured 21 teams, the largest field ever for the event.

The tournament is held so that industries across the county are able to meet with county officials and other industry partners.

Calhoun County boasts globally recognized businesses such as Starbucks, one of only a half dozen roasting plants worldwide, and Devro Inc., one of the world's leading manufacturers of edible casings.

Manufacturing and industry are the tax base for the county.

About 17.4% of the county's workforce is employed in manufacturing and some of the county’s largest employers are manufacturers.

Calhoun County is attractive due to its proximity to the Columbia market, its educated labor force and its training programs through ReadySC and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.

The county boasts access to Interstate 26; fully served infrastructure with utilities, rail and transportation; small-town charm in a rural setting with big-city amenities; and a low cost of doing business with taxes and affordable labor.

The Central South Carolina Alliance helps recruit economic development into the area. The CSCA consists of Orangeburg, Calhoun, Clarendon, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lexington, Newberry and Richland counties, and the City of Columbia.

According to the CSCA, the Calhoun County's major employers are:

DAK Americas LLC -- plastic materials & resins manufacturing, 430

Devro Inc. -- edible casings for meat packaging, 300

Zeus Industrial Products Inc., Gaston plant -- high-performance polymer tubing for aerospace, automotive, medical and other industries, 175.

Zeus Industrial Products LLC, Columbia plant, 150 employees

Starbucks Roasting Plant -- roasts and distributes coffee, 101.

Alaglas Pools, fiberglass pool construction, 100.

The industry appreciation event included sponsors:

Diamond: Civil Engineering of Columbia

Platinum: Red Rock Developments, Alliance Consulting, Valet Technologies

Gold: One Source, NAI Columbia, TVS, Mixon Seed, Meadors Inc., DAK/ALPEK Americas

Silver: SC Central Alliance, Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd, Zeus, OCtech, Thompson Turner, Miller Vallentine

Bronze: Russell Ott, The Greenway Group, Colliers, TriCounty

Hole: HPG, New Image Landscape Supply, Major Graphics