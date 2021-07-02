 Skip to main content
Calhoun County, Holly Hill, Eutawville celebrations start early
editor's pick

Independence Day

Calhoun County will hold its Independence Day celebration on Saturday, July 3.

 T&D CORRESPONDENT YON LINE, FILE

America will be celebrating Independence Day on Sunday, but some communities will be starting their festivities early.

Calhoun County

The Calhoun County Fourth of July Celebration will take place on Saturday, July 3. The festivities are set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

The Carolina Blue Dots band will kick off the fun with a live performance, followed by the fireworks show.

Several food trucks and vendors will be on hand, offering a variety of food to event-goers.

The event will be held across from the Calhoun Convalescent Center on Dantzler Street in St. Matthews.

Eutawville

The Town of Eutawville invites everyone to bring their lawn chairs and blankets for a day of food and fun to begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at the Eutawville Ball Field, 419 Porcher Ave.

A DJ, concessions and a dunk tank, where individuals can try their hand at dunking the town mayor, will be on hand.

An Independence Day fireworks show will begin at sundown.

Concession proceeds benefit the Eutawville Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department. Food choices will include popcorn, hot dogs, nachos, cotton candy, snow cones and drinks. Gifts and donations will be appreciated.

For more information, call Eutawville Town Hall at 803-492-3374.

Holly Hill

The Town of Holly Hill will hold its annual Bennett Circle Independence Day Parade at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 3, beginning at the intersection of Bennett Circle and Bunch Ford Road.

Tags

