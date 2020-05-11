Calhoun County grad becomes Esports champion

"After the championship game, I was overwhelmed with excitement and a sense of fulfillment. Being able to grind our way up to winning the program's first championship was an incredibly rewarding journey. All in all, I am proud to be a part of this phenomenal program," Keller said.

"To me being a part of the USC Sumter Esports team has been an amazing experience. The team is one big family for me whether it is in or out of practices/competitions. Over the past couple of years, I've learned how to be a leader, a team player and overcome obstacles."

Weissmann, along with the support of USC Sumter Dean Michael Sonntag, was instrumental in bringing an Esports team to USC Sumter in 2015 when the idea of a collegiate esports team was still in its infancy. Weissmann has coached the team ever since.