Calhoun County government buildings closed

Calhoun County is using preventative measures to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Effective immediately, all county buildings will be closed to the public with the exception of Tax Services. Limited services will be available by phone and email.

When contacting via telephone, please leave a message if your call is not answered. These measures will be reevaluated daily.

Residents will be able to conduct limited business with the county via telephone, email and through the U.S. Postal Service.

Here’s how to contact the county’s departments:

• Addressing: Available by email at egolden@calhouncounty.sc.gov or telephone at 803-874-2679. Address applications may be found at the county website.

• Animal Control: This facility is closed to the general public but will be available for emergency calls only at 803-874-2914.

• Assessor’s Office: Available by email at shamilton@calhouncounty.sc.gov or telephone at 803-874-3613. Forms and information may be found on the county website.

• Auditor’s Office: Will be open from 9 a.m.– 1 p.m. daily and available by email at awise@calhouncounty.sc.gov or telephone at 803-874-3623.