Calhoun County government buildings closed

Calhoun County is using preventative measures to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
Effective immediately, all county buildings will be closed to the public with the exception of Tax Services. Limited services will be available by phone and email.
When contacting via telephone, please leave a message if your call is not answered. These measures will be reevaluated daily.
Residents will be able to conduct limited business with the county via telephone, email and through the U.S. Postal Service.
Here’s how to contact the county’s departments:
• Addressing: Available by email at egolden@calhouncounty.sc.gov or telephone at 803-874-2679. Address applications may be found at the county website.
• Animal Control: This facility is closed to the general public but will be available for emergency calls only at 803-874-2914.
• Assessor’s Office: Available by email at shamilton@calhouncounty.sc.gov or telephone at 803-874-3613. Forms and information may be found on the county website.
• Auditor’s Office: Will be open from 9 a.m.– 1 p.m. daily and available by email at awise@calhouncounty.sc.gov or telephone at 803-874-3623.
• Building and Planning: Available by email icrawley@calhouncounty.sc.gov or telephone 803-874-4201. Forms and permits may be found on the county website.
• Convenience sites and landfill: Convenience sites and the landfill will remain open with the normal schedule at this time.
• Calhoun County Courthouse: This facility is closed to the general public, except in cases approved by the clerk of court or judges.
• Clerk of Court/Register of Deeds: Available by telephone at 803-874-3524.
• Magistrate’s Court: Available by telephone at 803-874-1112, ldavis@calhouncounty.sc.gov, or traffic tickets may be paid online.
• Probate judge: Available by telephone 803-874-3514.
• Council on Aging: All activities have been cancelled. Home-delivered meals, wellness checks and medical transportation will continue.
• EMS/EMD: No operational changes.
• GIS/mapping: Available by email at shamilton@calhouncounty.sc.gov or telephone at 803-874-3613.
• Library: This facility is closed to the general public. Online resources may be found at www.calhouncountylibrary.org.
• Museum: Available by email at calhouncountymuseum@gmail.com, telephone at 803-874-3964, or website at www.calhouncountymuseum.com.
• Parks and Recreation facilities: Will remain closed.
• Public Works: Will continue normal operations at this time.
• Sheriff’s Office: No operational changes, limited lobby access.
• Tax Collector: Will be open from 9 a.m. –1 p.m. and available by email at tgreen@calhouncounty.sc.gov or telephone at 803-874-4021. Citizens and businesses are encouraged to use online resources or the drop box located at the treasurer’s entrance of the Annex Building.
• Treasurer: Will be open from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. and available by email at bfurtick@calhouncounty.sc.gov or telephone at 803-874-3519. Citizens and businesses are encouraged to use online resources or the drop box located at the Treasurer’s entrance of the Annex Building.
• Veteran’s Affairs: Will remain closed, leave a message at 803-874-3816. Calls will be returned.
• Voter Registration: Will remain open to accept filings only. All other services may be conducted via telephone at 803-874-2929 or email at sjenkins@calhouncounty.sc.gov.
• Water Department: Available by email at sweeks@calhouncounty.sc.gov or telephone at 803-739-1711. Citizens and businesses are encouraged to use online resources or the drop box located at the Water Department or Treasurer’s entrance of the Annex Building.
Updates will be posted to the Calhoun County website www.calhouncounty.sc.gov and the Facebook page.
