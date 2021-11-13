Calhoun County First Steps welcomes AmeriCorps member

Calhoun County First Steps welcomes Keoshia Huffman of AmeriCorps as the family and community engagement member.

Keoshia Zhane’ Huffman has been a native of North for 23 years. Huffman is a 2017 graduate of Calhoun County High School. She received her bachelor’s in sociology (social justice concentration), minoring in both communications and public health, at Coastal Carolina University in August of 2021. Huffman is currently registered in the master of social work program at the University of South Carolina-Columbia.

In her spare time Huffman focuses on creating a nonprofit organization to assist the elderly, homeless and youth called PRESS 2 Success LLC. She is also the head mentor of her mentoring group, PRESS GURLS Mentoring Group 2020.

The AmeriCorps family and community engagement member serves by conducting outreach activities, creating outreach materials and connecting families of young children with community services and resources. In accordance with First Steps’ AmeriCorps grant, Huffman will complete a total of 900 hours over the 2021-2022 program year.

Virginia Newman, executive director of Calhoun First Steps, stated that Huffman has straightaway proven to be an asset to Calhoun First Steps. Newman also stated that she is excited about Huffman’s role to connect Calhoun County families to Calhoun First Steps, Help Me Grow-SC and other community services and resources.

