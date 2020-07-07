Calhoun County First Steps gets United Way COVID-19 grants

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Calhoun County First Steps of St. Matthews was awarded two grants in the amounts of $2,750 and $9,700 from the United Way of the Midlands COVID-19 Response Fund to support Community Impact Partners in Richland, Lexington, Fairfield, Newberry, Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.

The $2,750 grant was used to purchase laptop computers and printers for parent educators to continue direct client service from their homes through virtual home visits to 50 families served through the Parents as Teachers program. The grant was also used to purchase puzzles, blocks and other cognitive and manipulative early childhood education materials for families/children to keep and use during personal home visits and between home visits. The $9,700 grant will be used to purchase 30 educational tablets for toddlers and 20 Chrome notebooks to increase the number of families to participate in virtual home visits and monthly group connections.

“COVID-19 has placed a tremendous financial burden on families and individuals around the state” said Sara Fawcett, United Way of the Midlands president and CEO. “These funds will help meet the rising needs faceting our neighbors who are being impact by the pandemic. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the COVID-19 Response Fund to make these grants possible.”