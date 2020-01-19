ST. MATTHEWS – Calhoun County officials and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office are working together to construct a new noise and nuisance ordinance.
After a complaint last year about a particular night club during a county council meeting, the council and Calhoun County Administrator Ted Felder began exploring the construction of a new ordinance.
During Monday’s council meeting, council members, along with Felder and Calhoun County Chief Deputy Matt Trentham, discussed the potential new ordinance.
“The research was done by the sheriff’s department’s legal counsel. We’ll either put this in the form of an amendment to our existing ordinance or a brand new ordinance,” Felder said.
“A few months ago, we had a citizen who came and asked us to look into our existing noise and nuisance ordinance and see what possibly we could do bouncing off what Richland County had recently done to address some noise from clubs,” he said.
Trentham said the sheriff’s department researched all of the county’s noise and nuisance ordinances.
“We have a vast array of a bunch of old ordinances on our books, on the magistrate books, on y’all’s books. So, the way I did this was I provided all of that information to our legal counsel, all the versions that I had and Richland County’s, which is kind of the newest thing which gives us some mechanisms, and I said, 'Make it work,'” Trentham said.
Trentham said an existing ordinance for public health had similar verbiage as the Richland County ordinance.
The newly constructed ordinance will nullify all of the county’s previous ordinances, according to Trentham.
You have free articles remaining.
Councilman John Nelson asked Trentham, “In terms of enforceability and just improvement to the public, do you view this as an improvement over what we currently have?”
Trentham said he believes the new ordinance would be an improvement.
“The way this new ordinance comes forward, it basically makes a path for complaints and for citizens to get enforcement done,” Trentham said.
“It also rides the emergency mechanism that if, for example, the night club, we have a continual immediate public health issue that the administrator and the sheriff have the ability to come together, two heads formed in one opinion, and say 'Yep, it’s an emergency' and we can lock the doors. And then it would automatically come on the council’s next agenda for y’all to take up to make a permanent decision,” Trentham said.
County officials agreed to continue drafting the new noise ordinance.
In other business:
• Council approved third reading after public hearing of an ordinance conveying 3.24 acres to Newton Truck Parts Inc.
• Council approved the county’s 2020 holiday schedule.
• Council approved the John Ford Community Kitchen operating procedures. The procedures outline the user services contract, standard operating procedures and fee schedule.
• Council approved the grading of a building pad at the I-26 industrial parks. The grading will be conducted by Thomas & Hutton and will cost $383,000, according to Felder.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.