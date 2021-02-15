Calhoun County: Employee safety leads to insurance savings

Calhoun County was recently recognized by the S.C. Association of Counties for having a safe environment for employees, which led to insurance savings.

The county had the third-lowest experience modifier for three consecutive years, with county employees’ work in risk management saving taxpayers nearly $100,000 in insurance costs.

County Administrator John McLauchlin said the county received the Risk Management Award from the S.C. Counties Workers' Compensation Trust.

The experience modifier was based on workers' compensation claims during policy years spanning from 2016 to 2018.

“Calhoun County had the third-lowest experience modifier in the trust out of the 41 counties that's involved. Because we had so few claims in those years, this really rings the bottom line when you see what it equates to. It will save the taxpayers almost $100,000,” McLaughlin said.

“It's less tax dollars that have to go toward insurance. The effort was (led by) the two previous administrators, Lee Prickett and Ted Felder, as well as our HR department here at the county. But, ultimately, it's about the employees staying mindful on being safe. It made me feel proud that we were able to get that information,” the administrator said.