Calhoun County DSS, partners, providing comforters for children in St. Matthews

The director of the Calhoun County Department of Social Services can recall the soothing comfort a simple blanket provided her as a 3-year-old and wants to extend the same warmth to other children in need.

The Calhoun County DSS is collecting blankets and comforters, along with bedding bags, for Calhoun County residents whose children are in need of them. The Comforters for Kids initiative is being coordinated with the help of the community, including, but not limited to, nonprofit organizations, churches, Greek organizations, companies and DSS staff.

A drive-thru distribution of the items will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until supplies run out, on Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Calhoun County DSS building at 2831 Old Belleville Road in St. Matthews. Proof of residency must be shown, and children must be present.

Calhoun County DSS Director Theresa G. Spellman said she hopes to make the inaugural distribution of comforters on Dec. 18 an annual event.

“We give away a lot of toys, but hardly ever anything that will kind of carry throughout the year. So we’re hoping that this will be an annual event, and we can provide comforters for even more people in the community,” she said.

Spellman said she has seen the need that some children have for basic items such as bedding.

“Bedding, comforters, things like that were needed in the community. Even now since I’ve been here, I’ve seen it. ... Sometimes you need that extra comfort. So that’s why we came up with the name ‘Comforters for Kids,’” the director said.

Kimberly Glover, human service supervisor at the Calhoun County DSS, said, “Having the comforter is something that children actually need. That’s also a way that we can give back to the community.”

Nearly 30 comforters had been collected as of Dec. 1, and donations are still being taken.

Spellman said, “I would call the need ultra-great because the thing that we’ve noticed is that people are so busy - especially in rural areas – trying to survive to get the basics of what their families need.

“But why shouldn’t they be able to have something nice for their children’s beds, rooms? So the effort is not just for children that we serve with the agency, but it’s just for the community as a whole. I know the need is there for all.”

The director added, “We’re still collecting. We also have Pegasus Home Fashions in Denmark, who are going to commit to pillows to go with the comforters.”

Spellman said she is appreciative of the community’s support. She said monetary donations made to the Calhoun County Department of Social Services are also welcome for the purchase of additional comforters, blankets and bedding bags.

For more information, contact Joan McKenzie at 803-813-1472 or Kimberly Glover at 803-813-1476.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.