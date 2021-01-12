Calhoun County Councilman: Get vaccine into arms

A Calhoun County councilman says members need to be updated regularly on the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine.
“I think right now we need to focus on the administration of this vaccine,” Councilman John Nelson said. “We need to make sure we are helping everywhere we can to get the efficient administration of this vaccine.”
Nelson is considered a frontline worker and was among the first to receive the vaccine. He says it took him about 2-1/2 weeks to get his first shot, describing the administration of the vaccine on the state level as “poorly organized.”
Nelson requested County Administrator John McLauchlin keep council up-to-date on the administration of the vaccine at every meeting.
Nelson specifically requested that council be kept abreast of the delivery methodologies used for the vaccine as well as the training in place for county health care workers to ensure the vaccine is properly administered.
“That is what is going to solve this problem: Getting this vaccine into people’s arms,” Nelson said.
The county's Emergency Medical Services department did receive a storage container for the Moderna vaccine, so the county can now store the vaccine, he said.
“We don't want to miss any opportunity to get this vaccine,” he said. “There is way too much confusion about it and the state is not helping us a great deal.”
In other business:
• Council approved resolutions adding property located in Lexington County owned by Kennedy Innovation Complex LLC and Kardex US Manufacturing LLC to a joint county industrial park.
There is no physical joint industrial park. The designation allows the project to receive some development incentives.
Lexington County will receive 99% of the revenue and Calhoun County will receive 1% of the tax revenue generated by the companies.
• Council elected David Summers as chairman, James Haigler as vice chairman and Nelson as chaplain.
• Council appointed Michael Burnette to the Sandy Run Fire District Commission Board.