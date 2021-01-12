Calhoun County Councilman: Get vaccine into arms

A Calhoun County councilman says members need to be updated regularly on the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine.

“I think right now we need to focus on the administration of this vaccine,” Councilman John Nelson said. “We need to make sure we are helping everywhere we can to get the efficient administration of this vaccine.”

Nelson is considered a frontline worker and was among the first to receive the vaccine. He says it took him about 2-1/2 weeks to get his first shot, describing the administration of the vaccine on the state level as “poorly organized.”

Nelson requested County Administrator John McLauchlin keep council up-to-date on the administration of the vaccine at every meeting.

Nelson specifically requested that council be kept abreast of the delivery methodologies used for the vaccine as well as the training in place for county health care workers to ensure the vaccine is properly administered.

“That is what is going to solve this problem: Getting this vaccine into people’s arms,” Nelson said.