Calhoun County councilman elected to SCAC board; local officials recognized for training

The S.C. Association of Counties elected officers for 2021–22 and re-elected board members at its 2021 annual conference, held July 30–Aug. 3.

Oconee County Council Vice Chairman Paul A. Cain was elected president. He succeeds Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright Sr., who served as 2020−21 SCAC president.

SCAC elected five board members to four-year terms, including Calhoun County Council member Cecil M. Thornton Jr.

The association also announced that 25 county officials graduated on Aug. 2 from levels I and II of the Institute of Government for County Officials.

“It is an honor for me to recognize members of the class of 2021,” Wright said. “Thank you for your dedication to county government, as demonstrated by your graduation today. Congratulations!”

Graduating from level I were Orangeburg County Council member Deloris Frazier and Clerk to Council Connie Portee.

Portee also graduated from level II, along with Bamberg County Council member Sharon Hammond.