Calhoun County Council: Voters to decide form of government

Calhoun County residents will determine what form of government they want in a Nov. 8 ballot referendum.

Voters will be asked if they want to keep the present, council form of government with five council members or adopt a council-administrator form of government and continue with five council members.

Under the current council form of government, Calhoun County Council is both the legislative body and the executive body that runs the day-to-day operations of the county.

The council-administrator form of government has the council as a legislative body that addresses ordinances and county policies. An employed, professional administrator would handle day-to-day functions of the county.

Calhoun County Council voted 4-1 last week to give third and final reading to an ordinance that would allow the question to be placed on the ballot.

Voting for the referendum were Council Chairman James Haigler, Council Vice Chair Ken Westbury, Councilmen Cecil Thornton and newly sworn-in Councilman Richard Carson. Councilman John Nelson was opposed.

Prior to Council's third and final reading, audience members spoke out against the referendum.

Sandy Run resident Peg Nelson, who is the wife of Councilman Nelson, said it was the first time in 12 years since her husband has served on council that she has spoken.

She said the proposed council-administrator form of government would place too much power in the hands of a single individual: the county administrator.

“Our government is a republic and as stated in the constitution ‘we the people,’” Peg Nelson said. “Our duly elected representatives determine our laws and ultimately the way we interact, live and grow as a society. Any steps away from rule of the people, by the people or for the people is a direction we do not need to go.”

“In my opinion, our present county administration has lost sight of we the people,” she said. “It has been functioning as a commercial and industrial development office.

“We don't need or desire an overseer acting in accordance with our best interests. This is patronizing to say the least and in the extreme seems rather arrogant.”

“We need, desire and plea for our collective wills to be carried out,” Peg Nelson said. “You, our duly elected representatives, are best suited for this. We the people have your ear. You live among us in our respective districts.”

Her comments received a round of applause from the standing room-only crowd in Calhoun County Council Chambers.

Rebecca Bonnette, who won the Republican primary for the County Council District 3 seat, echoed Peg Nelson's concerns. No Democrat has filed to run for the seat in November.

“The change will give too much authority to one person and there will be a lack of political leadership,” Bonnette said. “Citizens may be misled or confused about who is in charge and the administrator is less likely to know the constituents and the need for them in the areas where they live.”

“It also leaves County Council out of an important process,” Bonnette said.

While other counties may have the council-administrator form of government, Calhoun County is unique and a rural county and does not need to be like other counties, she said.

Westbury said he sees many benefits to the change to a council-administrator form of government.

“I understand that people think we are giving up power to do it,” Westbury said. “That is not the case. We still will make all the ordinances, we will still budget the money, we will still oversee the budget. We will hire and or fire the administrator. The administrator will still work for us.”

Westbury said the county currently does all of these things, but under local county ordinance as opposed to state law.

Making the change under state law will place more accountability on the administrator than there is now, he said.

Westbury said the council-administrator form of government is more effective and efficient, shifting the day-to-day operations of the county to a full-time administrator.

Councilman Nelson said the county's current form of government has worked fine and does not need to change.

“I don't think the current system is broken,” he said.

While Nelson is not against referendums generally, “I perceive zero interest in my district for this change. I feel like I have to vote with my constituents on this.”

Carson said he voted for the referendum because the change, if approved, would not give the administrator more power.

“We still have the power to vote,” Carson said. “The administrator will still be working for us.”

Councilman James Haigler said a referendum means the matter will be decided by the people and that “County Council is not changing the form of government.”

“It will be the citizens who decide,” Haigler said. “If you don't want it, you will have a chance to vote it down. Let the people decide.”

Calhoun County resident Angie Culler-Matthews wanted clarification from Westbury about a comment he made about a hypothetical company wanting to invest $50 million in Calhoun County and being able to go to the county administrator for such a decision.

Westbury said if a company comes in and wants to invest $50 million, they will be able to get information more quickly under a council-administrator form of government.

The county administrator, “would be able to take our budget that we pass, and every item on that budget has a certain amount of money that is budgeted into that category,” Westbury said. “He would be able to spend those funds in that category. He would not be able to move funds from one category to another without our approval because we pass the budget.”

“We are going to get in some situation where people want to move in the county or need to know something and he might be able to say we do have money in our system here that we can run you a water line,” Westbury continued.

Westbury also addressed concerns about the county administrator being able to make zoning decisions or allowing developers to come to the county unilaterally.

Any such change would have to be approved by County Council through an ordinance.

“An administrator cannot pass ordinances,” Westbury said. “He can ask for ordinances, he can recommend ordinances, but it is up to us whether we pass an ordinance or not.”

In other business:

• Carson was sworn in to the applause of those in attendance.

Carson, a lifelong Calhoun County resident, was elected July 12 in a special election to fill the seat of the late council chairman David Summers.

• Council gave unanimous third and final reading to an amendment to the county's zoning ordinance in an effort to make it more user friendly. County officials say there are no substantive changes to the ordinance.

There were no public comments on the matter.

• Council was informed the first meeting in August will be cancelled as has traditionally been done. Council typically attends a state retreat during this time.

• Council agreed to engage Columbia-based Mauldin & Jenkins as its auditor.