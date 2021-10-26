Calhoun County Council: Tri-County to receive broadband tax breaks

Tri-County Electric Cooperative will receive tax breaks from Calhoun County to expand broadband internet infrastructure to all cooperative customers.

"This will bring high-speed, true gigabyte service to every Tri-County member," Tri-County CEO Chad Lowder said. Non-members will also have access if they are within the cooperative's service area.

The electric cooperative is investing a total of $50 million in its broadband project throughout its coverage area. About $10 million to $12 million of that will be spent in Calhoun County.

Calhoun County Council on Monday gave first reading by title only to an ordinance allowing a fee-in-lieu of taxes agreement with the cooperative for the project. It also passed a resolution related to the incentive.

Industries that invest at least $2.5 million in South Carolina may negotiate to pay a fee in lieu of property taxes. This can result in a savings of about 40% on property taxes otherwise due for a project.

Calhoun County Administrator John McLauchlin said the terms of the fee-in-lieu of taxes agreement are still being finalized. It most likely will extend for about 10 years.

The cooperative started the project in December 2020 and expects to be finished by June 2022.