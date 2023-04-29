A Calhoun County resident and the owner of a gun and ammunition store are calling upon Calhoun County Council prioritize public safety in the next county budget.

“When you start looking at budgeting, please, as you look at dollars, and I know everybody is looking at them hard, remember wants vs. needs and prioritize our needs ahead of our wants,” Tris Waystack said in addressing council during its regularly scheduled Monday meeting.

“Remember that we are a business and we are producing something here in Calhoun County, which is quality of life,” he said.

Waystack expressed concerns about money spent on a recreational complex, concession stands and pickle ball courts.

“Those aren't needs,” Waystack said. “Not one of those will save anyone's life.”

Waystack spoke in favor of funding law enforcement, Emergency Medical Services, and fire and rescue personnel.

“One of the big issues in our county is our law enforcement and the underfunding of our law enforcement,” Waystack said. “We have men and women out here every day risking their lives putting on bulletproof vests with the opportunity they may not get to go home at the end of that shift to serve us the taxpayers of Calhoun County.”

Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers previously requested more money for his deputies, saying they're underpaid, overworked and heading to neighboring counties where they get paid more.

Waystack said Lexington County has 205 patrol deputies on the road who responded to about 227,914 calls last year, which amounts to about 1,115 calls per deputy per year.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office has 10 patrol deputies and according to Summers the department responded to nearly 20,000 calls last year. He said that means each deputy responded to about 2,000 calls per deputy.

Waystack said there are currently 35 open positions in Lexington County with a starting salary of $50,000. He said Calhoun County has nine open positions.

"It is going to be hard for us to find nine people when Lexington County next door is trying to find 35," Waystack said.

Calhoun County Administrator John McLauchlin said he, county staff and council have talked to the sheriff's department and EMS during the ongoing budget process.

He asked for patience as the process is worked through and addressed.

“We have heard the public loud and clear,” McLauchlin said. “Emergency services is a priority. A lot of other departments are also priorities.”

McLauchlin said he does think the sheriff's deputies are underpaid and that there are other underpaid positions throughout the county in comparison to neighboring counties.

He said the county did a salary study five years ago and is undergoing another study during the current budget session, noting the county was already addressing salary needs prior to public concerns.

"We are in the process of addressing all that," McLauchlin said.

McLauchlin did note that increasing salaries in various departments could and most likely would result in a tax increase.

“Once the public sees the mills that we are going to have to increase to make this happen, that is when it really gets real,” McLauchlin said.

McLauchlin said recreation also contributes to the county’s quality of life.

“It made sense at the time and it makes sense now,” he said.

He also noted the county has not downplayed the importance of public safety. He said the majority of capital expenses in last year's budget were spent on improving dispatch in the sheriff's department.

The county also is spending money from the voter-approved capital project sales tax.

Some of these projects include: buying and equipping ambulances for the Calhoun County Emergency Services Department, the construction of a Sandy Run Fire District substation, the purchase of a Sandy Run ladder truck, upgrades to Calhoun County emergency communications, and the purchase of fire truck for Sandy Run.

Waystack unsuccessfully ran against Calhoun County Council Chairman James Haigler as a write-in candidate in November.

Following Waystack's presentation, Councilman Cecil Thornton asked him if he is the sheriff's office spokesperson, noting that he personally has sat down with the sheriff to talk about his budget needs and concerns.

“I am working with the sheriff and our staff is working with the sheriff from what I understand, trying to make sure we get the budget needs he needs,” Thornton said.

Waystack said while he was not speaking on behalf of the sheriff or the sheriff's department, he was speaking “on behalf myself and other concerned citizens that this is how we want to see our tax dollars spent.”

In related matters, Jay White, majority owner of Sandy Run Arms and Ammo, expressed his concerns about the county's funding of the sheriff's department.

White said he and his partner, Sam White, invested about $500,000 to open the business in Sandy Run on Old Swamp Road. He said the plans are to open the store in August 2023.

“We need Calhoun County to change its priority regarding the sheriff's department funding,” Jay White said, reading a letter from his partner.

“It is very important for our business to be covered with the quickest response times as possible, if needed,” he said.

Jay said there are plans to add a 25-yard indoor shooting range that will be available for all Sandy Run law enforcement to use.

“If our police officers leave our county, that will be hurting my business directly,” Jay White said.

“As we grow together please consider the safety of all business – big and small – around Calhoun County as the number one priority,” Jay White said.

In other business:

• Council unanimously agreed to purchase new management software (Spartan Technology Solutions) for the county's probate court office for $22,470.

The new technology is designed to increase productivity and lower costs by eliminating data duplication and increasing office automation.

• Council unanimously passed a resolution to enter a joint county industrial park agreement with Lexington County in relation to two Lexington County industrial projects known as Gateway 1, LLC and Gateway 3, LLC.

Under the joint industrial park agreement, Calhoun County will receive 1 percent of the fee-in-lieu of taxes revenues from the industrial projects while Lexington County will receive 99 percent of the tax revenues.

• Councilman Ken Westbury said the county's executive committee is reviewing council meeting rules and procedures in an effort to clarify how meetings are to be run.

• Council voted to confirm the appointment of the Jumper Station Volunteer Fire Department's Christopher Sanders to serve on the Calhoun County Fire Commission, replacing Carson Krasselt.

• Graduating high school senior Gabriel Golden will receive a $2,500 scholarship from the South Carolina Association of Counties Board of Directors Scholarship program.

The scholarship is awarded to four graduating high school seniors who are residents of counties chosen by lot by the Association. Calhoun County joined Berkeley, Dillon and Lancaster counties selected in the 2023 draw.

Calhoun County Council Chairman James Haigler will present the scholarship to Golden April 26.

• McLauchlin thanked those volunteers and the general public who helped pick up trash in and around St. Matthews on April 20 prior to the Purple Martin Festival

He said there were 26 volunteers who picked up 67 bags of trash.

The festival was the largest the county has ever had with estimates of between 5,000 and 7,000 attendees for the event.

McLauchlin said the popular attractions were the new healthcare pavilion, children’s rides and the petting zoo.

• Council went into closed session to discuss an economic development matter related to Project Gold.