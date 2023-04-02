Calhoun County Council is tweaking and "fine tuning" its ordinance governing rules and procedures, specifically relating to the public comment periods during meetings.

Those wanting to make public comments have received an extension of the time allotted to five minutes from the previously allowed three minutes.

The changes are being made to better comply with County Council's Rules of Procedure in the county's Code of Ordinances.

In the appendix of the current code, it notes "any person or group may speak to the Council with permission of the Chair and shall address the Chair; each person, after stating his/her name and address, may make comments which are relevant to the subject matter at hand and which are limited to five minutes per person, or ten minutes per group, unless additional time is granted in advance by the Council."

"I don't like exactly how some of the stuff is reading in there and I don't really understand it myself," Councilman James Haigler said. "We are going to try to get it right."

"I implemented that (public comments) because I want to hear from the citizens," Haigler said. "People think we don't sometimes, I may not like what I hear, but I want to hear from you."

Haigler said the matter will be submitted to the council's administration committee and will be brought back to council for a final decision on what the roles and duties are of the public and the roles and duties of Council.

Councilman Cecil Thornton reminded individuals that during the public comment period there is no dialogue with members of council.

Those wanting dialogue with council members on their concerns need to be on the agenda. To get on the agenda, the public needs to contact Clerk to Council Shayla Jenkins by noon on Thursday.

In other matters, council unanimously passed first reading to amend the composition, responsibilities and duties of the governing boards for the Calhoun County Rural Fire District and the Sandy Run Fire District and to provide that these fire districts be operated as an administrative division of the county.

Council was proceeding with the reading process in recent months but halted the process when Sandy Run Fire Commission officials requested more time to review the ordinance and its impact on the commission. There was no public discussion of the ordinance prior to first reading.

The ordinance combines the Sandy Run Fire District and the Rural Fire District boards into the County Fire District Commission. The existing fire service areas and all departments and locations are unchanged.

The ordinance updates and clarifies the duties and responsibilities of the existing fire coordinator position and provides for the future addition of other paid personnel as needed

Under the ordinance, the fire services coordinator would be responsible for centralized purchasing of all materials, supplies and equipment for the fire districts in accordance with the county's procurement codes.

The fire services coordinator would be responsible for implementing a districtwide standardization of all rolling stock and equipment and a uniform maintenance schedule as adopted by the commission.

The coordinator will assist the commission with the annual submission of a budget request to council.

The change is designed to ensure the county and volunteer departments will continue to be able to handle demand and growth.

The existing board members, operations and volunteers will remain in place, according to county officials.

County administration said the change would enable the county's existing financing and procurement departments to better track the funds and expenditures of departments, plus the commission being able to standardize equipment and gear, with hopes of reducing costs and increasing opportunities for grants for equipment, gear and trucks.

The ordinance does not affect either the existing fire fee in the Rural District area or the millage in the Sandy Run area. The county will be working in the next year to determine the best way to fund the operations moving forward whether that is a fee or millage.

Under the ordinance, the fire commission would be responsible for:

The development of standard operating procedures/guidelines, training standards, fire inspection programs and fire-prevention programs.

The assessment of buildings, equipment and manpower and developing a strategic plan to deliver fire and rescue services in the fire district.

Operational aspects between Calhoun County and the fire departments within the fire district.

The change includes the dissolution of the County Fire Commission, which was replaced by the Calhoun County Rural Fire District in 2014. At that time, an ordinance to repeal the commission was never passed.

Councilman Ken Westbury thanked firefighters for helping to craft the ordinance.

LSCOG Calhoun County services

Lower Savannah Council of Governments Executive Director Dr. William Molnar gave an overview of the services the body has provided to Calhoun County over the past year.

These include:

Service to 756 seniors in the county through the county's council on aging.

About 1,200 hours of homecare services for seniors.

Assistance for 46 families in the county with respite funding to enable them to find care to watch their loved ones.

Help for 64 seniors at local residential care facilities to ensure they are being treated well at the facilities.

Technical assistance to the Town of Cameron for zoning and storm water issues.

Work with the Town of St. Matthews to find community development block grants for town improvements as well as American Rescue Plan Act monies for infrastructure improvements.

Work with Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College to provide tuition assistance for those going becoming emergency medical technicians and patient care technicians.

In other business:

A countywide litter pickup is scheduled for Thursday, April 12, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Attendees can pick up bags and supplies at the courthouse annex in St. Mathews.

The Purple Martin Festival is scheduled for Friday, April 21 and April 22.

Council unanimously passed a resolution supporting the South Carolina American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission and recognizing and approving of the Calhoun County 250 Committee.

Council also unanimously approved acting as a fiscal agent for the Calhoun County 250 Committee.

By supporting the SCARSC, the county will be eligible to receive state grant monies to help commemorate and celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States in 2026. There are no local county monies as part of the project. The county will serve as a pass-through agent for the state monies received.

According to the South Carolina 250 website, each county can receive a $3,000, non-competitive grant toward the implementation of the committee. There is no local grant match.

Council gave unanimous third and final reading to an ordinance amending county ordinances related to the Calhoun County Historical Commission.

The ordinance stipulates that the commission will operate as a department of the county and report to County Council and not to the county administrator.

There were no public comments prior to the vote.

Satidra Rivers of Houser Woods Subdivision spoke on behalf of an individual in the subdivision who had cleared property for building a new home without properly being informed of the restricted easements or covenants by the county.

The woman said the individual has been told to halt construction of the home and that he would not be able to locate on the property.

Rivers said covenants and restrictions were put in place in 1991 but have not been enforced over the years. She noted her house as well as seven other houses cleared land and were not made aware of the restrictions preventing them from doing so.

Council said it would look into the matter.

The subdivision is located about 2.7 miles outside of St. Matthews off S.C. Highway 6, U.S. Highway 176.

Calhoun County resident Ron Chestnut questioned council about how the vacancy of Calhoun County's deputy treasurer was filled.

He noted the position needs to be appointed by the governor or by a special election. He asked if the county contacted the governor's office about the matter and, if not, who gave the authority to circumvent the governor's office in the matter.

Haigler encouraged him to contact county administration for clarification on what transpired.

Alicia Scott introduced herself as the county’s new deputy treasurer at council's March 13 meeting. Former County Treasurer Rebecca Furtick passed away Jan. 24 at the age of 64.

Haigler requested a moment of silence for the school shooting that occurred in Tennessee.