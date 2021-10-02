CALHOUN COUNTY COUNCIL: Recreation/sports complex to be 'nice amenity'

There was no public comment on why the vote was divided, but after the meeting Westbury said he voted against the funding because he believes council needs to look at all county departments before distributing COVID money.

"We govern the whole county," Westbury said. "I certainly expect the sheriff to look after his department when he brings it to us. But I feel like we need to look after the county as a whole and further consider how others might warrant some kind of bonus."

Councilman John Nelson, who voted for the transfer of funds, made the motion to transfer monies.

Nelson, who has served as an emergency responder for the last 14 years with LifeNet South Carolina, said he understands the challenges first responders have had to contend with during COVID.

"We did not have a choice," Nelson said, noting first responders had to respond in-person to scenes and care for individuals with or without COVID. "When the sheriff is called to a house, they have to serve and arrest warrant or do an arrest. They don't get an option."

Nelson said because of the frontline nature of the sheriff's office, those employees are different than individuals who could work from home during the pandemic and still receive the same pay.