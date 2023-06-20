Calhoun County Council recently gave unanimous final approval to an ordinance establishing rules for council meetings.

The ordinance requires people to contact the clerk to council five days before a county council meeting if they want to officially appear on the agenda.

The five-day deadline is only for individuals wanting to officially make an appearance on the agenda. Those appearing on the agenda get five minutes to speak.

Individuals who want to speak at a meeting, but do not want to be on the agenda formally, can still do so by filling in a sign-up sheet in council chambers prior to the meeting.

Public comments will be limited to three minutes per person, or ten minutes per group/organization, unless additional time is granted in advance by council.

Individuals signing up to speak can speak on items on the agenda or other items.

Individuals will not be allowed to speak more than twice on the same matter. No more than ten people will be allowed to speak at a meeting.

The rules are listed on the county's website.

In other business:

• The county will celebrate the Fourth of July on Saturday, July 1. The town of St. Matthews and the Calhoun County Convalescent Home will help with the event.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m.

• Council unanimously approved spending $145,312 to purchase materials and supplies for the county’s utilities department, to purchase equipment for the remote monitoring of water tank levels and wastewater pump stations throughout the county, and to purchase a portable generator for the water and wastewater department.

The money will come from about $2.8 million in federal COVID funds. Council previously dedicated the money for water and wastewater infrastructure needs, County Administrator John McLauchlin said.

• Council gave second reading approval to an ordinance that would allow the county to recover costs associated with fighting commercial and industrial fires.

County officials say the cost recovery ordinance will help the county recoup money spent fighting commercial and industrial fires, especially fires that require the county to use foam. The cost of using foam and other materials is not covered by insurance, county officials say.

The Calhoun County Fire District Board would be responsible for distributing the funds to the department that incurred the cost.

Prior to the vote, Councilwoman Rebecca Bonnette asked to have the second reading tabled so that the Calhoun County Fire Commission can have a chance to review the ordinance. The motion died for a lack of a second.

• Following a public hearing, council gave unanimous third reading approval to tax incentives for Columbia-based Red Rock Developments to build another speculative building at the Sandy Run Industrial Park.

The company plans to build a 520,000-square-foot speculative building. In addition to the fee-in-lieu of taxes incentive, the ordinance also provides the company with special source revenue credits and includes the project in a multi-county industrial park.

The joint county industrial and business park incentive agreement with Lexington County means Calhoun County will get 99 percent of the fees the company pays as part of the fee-in-lieu of taxes agreement while Lexington County will receive 1 percent of the fees.

• Calhoun County Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Bloom noted between July 1 and June 30, the county’s magistrate court ordered traffic and litter offenders to spend more than 1,800 hours cleaning up litter.

He said the cleanup work is equivalent to a $30,000 savings for the county.

• Council unanimously passed a resolution approving a fee in lieu of taxes agreement with Sandy Run Logistics, LLC, an affiliate of Smart Warehousing.

The fee agreement refers to the purchase by Smart Warehousing of the 497,000-square-foot speculative building at the Sandy Run Industrial Park. The company was initially planning to lease the building from Red Rock Developments but has since agreed to purchase the building.

Smart Warehousing operates a warehouse and distribution center from the building.

• Council unanimously appointed Josh Rabon to serve as an alternate for the Lower Savannah Council of Governments executive committee. Rabon is a managing partner at Civil Engineering of Columbia.

• It was noted a letter of commendation was written for McLauchlin recognizing his successful work. The letter was passed at the last council meeting.

The letter thanked McLauchlin for his work for bringing the Blanchard Machinery Company to the county.