Calhoun County Council: ‘Oversight’ costs county extra for fire truck

Calhoun County failed to meet a payment deadline for the purchase of a new fire truck, resulting in the county having to pay nearly $22,000 more for the same truck.

“We missed the deadline to order the truck before a price increase went into effect,” Calhoun County Deputy Administrator Richard Hall said. “It was an oversight on our part.”

“We take the stewardship of taxpayer dollars very seriously and are working to ensure that we limit the possibility of a repeat of this mistake,” Hall said.

Hall did provide some context about why the deadline was missed.

“Unfortunately, it is not a simple procurement,” he said.

Hall explained that the fire truck was to be purchased with proceeds from the capital project sales tax. Its cost was estimated at $370,000.

However, by the time the truck was designed and ready to order, inflation raised the cost to $518,747.

“This meant that the county needed to secure additional funding to be able to purchase the truck,” Hall said.

Hall said the county was able to secure additional funding from a U.S. Department of Agriculture Community Facilities grant in the amount of $50,000. It intended to pay for the remaining amount through the normal budget process in the next budget year.

Hall said the county reached out to the USDA and the agency agreed to provide the additional funds to cover the price increase “without affecting the local budget.”

“The complexities of the process do not excuse the oversight, but are a contributing factor to the extended timeframe in getting the truck ordered,” Hall said. “We have looked into the matter internally and have addressed the incident.”

Calhoun County resident Tris Waystack brought up the issue during the public comment portion of Calhoun County Council's meeting on Monday.

Waystack noted council voted unanimously to approve the purchase of a fire truck for the Sandy Run station for $518,747, with the quoted figure being valid until Oct. 31.

“We had 21 days as a county to order that truck and we failed to do so,” Waystack said.

Waystack said a new quote offered for the same truck is $540,654. The quote for the new truck expires Jan. 31, 2023.

“I would like to ask why in 21 days as a county we couldn't – after you gentlemen voted unanimously to order this truck – we couldn't get that truck ordered,” Waystack said.

Waystack said he has been told the money is “magically taken from another grant,” but noted a lot of departments could have used the $21,907 “instead of just wasting the money because we failed to order the truck in 21 days.”

Following Waystack’s comments, Council Chairman James Haigler said Waystack would have an answer to his questions at the next council meeting.

Waystack lost a write-in campaign for county council last week.

In other matters:

• Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College President Dr. Walt Tobin gave council an update on various renovations and new programs at the college.

Tobin said the college has received initial approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools to proceed with an advanced EMT degree program, with plans to start the program in the fall of 2023. It is also adding a heating, ventilation, air conditioning residential and commercial degree.

Tobin said the college has put forward a proposal to the legislative delegation to offer programs that would focus on the production and manufacture of electric vehicle batteries, installation and maintenance of charging stations, and maintenance and repair of electric vehicles.

Tobin said the college has received $8 million from the state and has requested another $12 million focused on electrical vehicle programs.

Tobin noted Volvo, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, which all have a presence in South Carolina, have all begun to transition to electric vehicles.

• Kenneth B. Vinson, representing the Heyward Community Development Alliance and the Heyward Community Park, thanked all those who helped open the Heyward Community Park to the public.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the park on Friday, Oct. 28.

“The community can now come out and enjoy this beautiful piece of property named the Heyward Community Park,” Vinson said. “The park is open and accessible to all to enjoy. We pray that Calhoun County and the surrounding community will be able to enjoy the park for many years to come.”

• Sandy Run resident Dennis Spilde asked council to consider rotating its regular monthly meetings to various areas of the county to better enable the public to attend and increase public interest. Spilde noted the best-attended meeting was a zoning meeting held last year at a church in Sandy Run.

Haigler said, “as long I am chairman, I will not be for rotating the meetings.” He noted council's meetings have always been held at Council Chambers in St. Matthews.

“We have been doing this for 40 years and I don't know of any council that rotates meetings like that,” Haigler said. The Planning Commission and zoning meeting was held in a specific area because it involved the specific area, he said.

• Council gave unanimous first reading to an amendment to the county's building codes and regulations.

The amendment, which is done about every three years, brings the county's codes in line with the state's building codes and regulations, effective Jan. 1, 2023. All counties in the state operate under the same building codes and regulations.

• Council gave unanimous approval to a resolution honoring Gregory Wilson for his “dedication, enthusiasm and outstanding public service” during his service as the county's veteran affairs officer from 2018-2022.

Wilson was specifically recognized for his service to veterans in the county. Wilson is now employed by the town of St. Matthews and continues to help at the county's veterans affairs office on a part-time basis.

• Angela Culler Matthews and Margaret Nelson were unanimously appointed to the county's Historical Commission.

• Council went into closed session to receive legal advice, to discuss a contractual matter related to a Paradise Lake grant application and to discuss an economic development matter.