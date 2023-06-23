Calhoun County Council has approved the purchase of two brand-new fire trucks for the Calhoun County Rural Fire District.

The county will borrow money for the purchase. The trucks will most likely be received by the county in 2025, when payments will begin over a seven- to ten-year period.

The first $300,000 payment will be made by the CCRFD from the district's fund balance and then a payment plan will be set up to pay off the remainder of the funds, according to County Administrator John McLauchlin.

The trucks will cost about $516,000 each.

McLauchlin said the trucks are needed to improve Insurance Service Office ratings in the rural parts of the county.

“Our ISO ratings in those areas are marginal,” McLauchlin said during a meeting last week.

An ISO rating is designed to give a sense of an area’s level of fire protection based on the proximity and capability of the fire department that serves it. The lower the ISO rating, the better, and the lower home insurance premiums for residents near the fire department.

McLauchlin told council, “The method of paying for these trucks is utilizing the bond payment that should expire and we should be able to reallocate it.”

Concerns were raised during the meeting by members of the Sandy Run Fire District – the county’s other, more urban fire district – about how the two trucks will be paid for and the rationale of purchasing two new trucks rather than purchasing used trucks for less money.

Questions were also raised about the procedures used for the purchase of the two trucks.

County Council eventually voted 3-1 to purchase the trucks. Councilwoman Rebecca Bonnette voted against the purchase. Councilman Richard Carson was absent.

Prior to the vote, fire officials from the Sandy Run Fire District requested council table the decision. Those concerned about the purchase said it was not properly approved or vetted by the newly formed Calhoun County Fire Commission.

The Calhoun County Rural Fire District board unanimously approved the purchase on April 11, prior to the formation of the CCFC. While the CCFC tabled the motion to proceed with the purchase of the two trucks, the CCRFD's vote took precedence over the newly formed Commission.

Caw Caw Fire Chief Nick Stabler, a member of the CCFC, wrote a letter questioning how the interim county fire commission chair had the authority to request that council purchase the fire trucks without calling the rest of the newly formed fire commission members.

He requested that council review the process and table the decision due to “too many unanswered questions.”

Sandy Run Volunteer Fire Department member Gary Geiger as well as Sandy Run Fire District Assistant Fire Chief Christian Wolfe questioned if the payment method is legal.

“Can council do this without following proper protocol?” Geiger said. “I understand the fire commission tabled this purchase until further questions could be asked, yet there are no proper minutes for a meeting that approved this purchase.”

“Having a $500,000 truck at a station that runs approximately 30 calls a year does not sound like a great investment," Geiger said. “I am asking council to table the purchase until more questions are answered, specifically if the interim chairman of the fire commission can request this purchase without the full fire commission’s consent or if the chairman of county council can approve this amount without a public vote.”

Following the meeting, Wolfe said the vote is a “terrible use of taxpayer dollars,” noting the county will lock itself into debt for another six or seven years.

“What happens if there is a catastrophic something or another in this county and they have to have that debt bond for something else?” Wolfe said. “Their debt bond is gone because it is already locked in on these two fire trucks. They can’t do a thing about it.”

Wolfe also questioned if the funding mechanism is legal.

McLauchlin said the legality of the matter has been checked into.

“The initial bond we are on now has to expire – officially expire – and then we terminate. Then we would reissue the bond utilizing the same amount of money,” McLauchlin said. “It is technically not rolling over from bond to bond. It is expiring, using those same funds to put toward these trucks.”

“I would like the county to give that in writing,” Wolfe said.

In addition, he said “I have also heard that Sandy Run is not our problem right now. Finances are separated, but if it continues down the road we are going, I promise you by 25 or 26 it will be Sandy Run’s problem. We will all be in the same debt.”

"Never once did Sandy Run have an option to look at this truck,” Wolfe said. “Had no input on it. But if it comes through in 26, guess what? We will be on the hook for it.”

Caw Caw Fire Department member Tris Waystack suggested the county purchase four used trucks for the cost of two.

“There are used 2018 model trucks out there with 35,000 miles on them that can be purchased between $250,000 to about $285,000 a truck,” Waystack said.

Waystack said used trucks would serve the needs of the community, satisfy ISO rating requirements and would fill the county’s need for fire apparatus.

“Instead of spending $1 million to buy two brand-new trucks, why don’t we do more good for more people in Calhoun County and look to buy four used trucks that can be purchased for the same dollar figure and let’s spread them across the county and let’s do the most good that we can for the taxpayer in Calhoun County," Waystack said.

Waystack also noted a used truck can be put into the county within a three-month period rather than having to wait two or maybe three years for a new truck.

“If the need is dire, which it is, why would we wait 2.5 and three years to get life-saving apparatus in Calhoun County when we can buy used apparatus that will do the job and have it in our stations and operational by the fall of this year?” he said.

Calhoun County Fire Commission Coordinator Jeff Price said the new trucks have been in the works for quite some time by the Calhoun County Rural Fire District.

“We adopted this engine as our county standard per the rural fire district,” he said.

He said the trucks already have air packs, ladders and hose, so these will not have to be purchased.

“This was a Calhoun County Rural Fire District project,” Price said. “It was tied to be spent using Calhoun County Rural Fire District funds they have not used in the past.”

He said the district was informed a fund balance could be developed to purchase the trucks and that was what was done.

“Calhoun County Rural Fire District did approve asking you all to purchase these trucks,” Price said. “A lot of what is being said is kind of being misconstrued.”

“Nobody in the rural fire commission or the new fire commission is telling Sandy Run they have got to adopt our standards,” Price said. “They are an entirely different ballgame up there. We understand that. This is what we are looking at doing with money we saved over the years trying to aim toward this.”