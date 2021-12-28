Calhoun County Council: Medical transport insurance considered; benefit discussed for volunteer firefighters

Calhoun County Council is considering providing supplemental medical transport insurance for its volunteer firefighters.

The county would spend between $20,000 and $25,000 annually to provide the coverage for its volunteer firefighters.

Councilman John Nelson, who is a LifeNet 3 pilot, said the program is a good way to give back to the volunteers who have given so much to the county.

“That is a way for us to compensate for that,” Nelson said.

The coverage would be provided by the Medical Air Services Association. It will include both emergency and non-emergency air and ground transport.

Currently, the county firefighters have access to medical air transport insurance under different private insurance providers.

MASA would combine both ground and air transport coverage under one umbrella.

The coverage would be about $160 a year for each firefighter and would cover transport for the firefighter, spouse and any dependent up to the age of 26.

The coverage would be good for any incident occurring in the United States and Canada.

The insurance company will work on behalf of firefighters to make sure there are no out-of-pocket costs, said Joe Lemons, Carolinas director at MASA Global.

In addition to an emergency transport plan, MASA also provides ground transportation to a higher-level treatment facility if it’s within 50 miles and air transport if it’s over 50 miles.

The insurance would also transport an individual to their local hospital if an accident occurs over 100 miles from their residence.

The insurance would cover on- or off-the-job injury transports.

Volunteer firefighters will be vetted to make sure they qualify for the insurance.

“We are going to use it as an incentive to get more active volunteer firefighters,” Calhoun County Fire Coordinator Jeff Price said.

The matter will be presented to council in January for approval. The insurance would take effect in July 2022, if approved.

