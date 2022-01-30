Calhoun County Council: Library to sign up residents for alerts

The Calhoun County Library is going to embark on an outreach campaign to ensure all county residents are signed up to receive emergency alert notifications.

“Getting the word out is hard and in a rural community it can be doubly hard because a lot of people may not be connecting to the internet or they may not have the experience using a lots of apps on their phone," Calhoun County Library Director Kristen Simensen told county council members last week.

Simensen said the library has been working with Calhoun County Emergency Management to find the best way to make sure all residents are signed up and have access to the national CodeRED alert system.

The alert system can notify residents about events such as boil water advisories, severe weather and child abductions.

“In a crisis, you really want to be able get the word out,” she said. “CodeRED is something that has tremendous potential.”

Simensen said the library will serve as an outlet for community members to sign up for the CodeRED alerts, noting the process to apply for the service can be complicated.

“We have people in our community who are going to be left behind that may not get really important, timely information,” Simensen said. “We want to get as close to a 100% uptake on this as we can.”

Simensen said the library will help the public navigate setting up an account.

“The important thing here is that we get it right,” Simensen said. “It is not the sort of thing we rush.”

The outreach effort will be rolled out in the county over the next couple of months and will be funded using state money, Simensen said.

Simensen also informed council members the library is one of the most used public facilities in the county and has continued to remain open throughout the pandemic.

“We are not quite as busy as we were before the pandemic,” Simensen said. “That is true for everybody, but we do have a lot of people using the library.”

During this time period, the library's circulation was over 20,000 and the library saw about 7,000 visitors.

In other matters:

• County Administrator John McLauchlin informed council that 88 of the county's 125 volunteer firefighters have qualified to receive supplemental medical transport insurance.

The cost is $160 per person per year.

This would cost the county about $14,000 annually to provide the insurance, McLauchlin said.

The coverage would be provided by the Medical Air Services Association. It will include both emergency and non-emergency air and ground transport.

Firefighters are qualified based on individual response and training received.

• Al Jenkins, regional director for Sen. Tim Scott, informed council the senator is aware of the county's request to receive American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 money and will follow up with the appropriate people to ensure the county receives its fair share of the federal COVID money.

• Council agreed to allow the Calhoun County Historical Commission to execute deeds and closing documents for the sale of certain properties. Councilman David Summers and Council Vice Chair Ken Westbury were not in attendance for the third and final vote.

Years ago, the late county Clerk of Court C.R. Banks largely left his estate to the county and provided stipulations on what can and can't be done on the property through any sales.

• Council went into closed session to discuss economic development matters related to Big Paw, Honeyhole and Cloverleaf.

Council also discussed a contractual matter in closed session about the railroad cut beautification project. Council did not vote on either matter.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.