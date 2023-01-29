CALHOUN COUNTY COUNCIL: Judge says county should build its own jail

A Calhoun County judge requested County Council consider the construction of a county jail and a new St. Matthews magistrate office as part of its five to 10- year capital building plan.

"We are one of the few counties that does not have a jail," Calhoun County Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Bloom told council during its Jan. 23 regularly scheduled meeting. "The officers run up and down the road back and forth to the Orangeburg Detention Center taking inmates there. That is wear and tear on vehicles that is unnecessary."

Bloom said the jail runs to Orangeburg for Calhoun County law enforcement officers can often leave staffing shortages, especially during weekends when bond court is being held.

Bloom suggested the county look at Department of Justice grants to help build a new jail.

"Within four to five years, it will pay for itself to have a detention facility in the county," Bloom said.

Bloom also noted the county can receive funding from the federal government for housing federal inmates from Columbia.

"We are perfectly situated from Columbia to catch that overflow," Bloom said.

In addition to the jail, Bloom said a new magistrate office is needed in St. Matthews.

"Currently we can't hold jury trials there," Bloom said. "We hold small trials. We do use the large courtroom when it is vacant but that is also a long-term project."

In related matters, Bloom said in the past six months the county's three magistrate courts have generated about $38,000 from small claims, eviction fees and traffic tickets. The money will come back to the county. He said on average the three courts generate about $80,000 annually for the county.

In other business:

Council gave unanimous third reading approval to an ordinance allowing private ambulance services to enter into franchise agreements with the county to provide patient convalescent transport.

The ordinance will enable the county to use the private ambulance services for mutual aid response, if needed. The ambulance companies would also provide the county with data on call volume and service utilization.

County officials have said EMS cannot handle the patient load of all those needing transportation to doctors’ offices or dialysis transports.

The ordinance will enable the county EMS to review complaints or concerns from residents about the ambulance services and to bring the concerns to Calhoun County Council.

County officials say there is no cost to implement the ordinance unless the county desires to put in penalties or fines for any problems with the ambulance services.

There were no comments during the public reading.

County residents were asked to go to the county's website -- www.calhouncounty.sc.gov -- and consider serving on various boards and commissions. The boards and commissions link is at the top of the website.

Councilman Ken Westbury encouraged people to step up and offer their service to the county by sitting on a board or commission.

County Administrator John McLauchlin thanked Food Lion warehouse in Elloree for donating dog food to the county's animal shelter. He said the donation helps to defray costs to the shelter.

Councilman Richard Carson was appointed to the Lower Savannah Council of Governments to fill the seat left vacant by former Councilman John Nelson. Nelson did not seek a fourth term on council.

Councilman Cecil Thornton was absent from the meeting due to attending the South Carolina Association of Counties Insurance Trust conference in Hilton Head representing the county.