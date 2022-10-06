Calhoun County Council: Firefighters seek training facility

Calhoun County firefighters are asking the county to fund the construction of an in-county fire training facility.

“We have been having to go to an outside-of-county facility to do training,” Sandy Run Fire District Assistant Fire Chief Christian Wolfe said during a recent Calhoun County Council meeting.

“The reality is for me to go from Sandy Run to Orangeburg, it is a 50-mile trip. I have to take my whole station out of service,” Wolfe said.

Not only does Sandy Run have to utilize its personnel and equipment for training, other departments such as Caw Caw on the lower end of the county do as well, Wolfe said.

That means when training is done, areas of the county do not have fire protection for a time period, he said. “It is not really a good thing.”

Wolfe also noted the Insurance Service Office rating officials will pay a visit to the county in 2023.

Not having a fire training facility can negatively impact the county's fire rating, he said. That could cause homeowners’ insurance premiums to go up in the county.

“We are going to drop down some points because we have not had a burn facility for two years,” he said.

The request for a new burn facility comes just months after the county formed a firefighter training association governed by the newly formed Calhoun Fire Training Commission.

The body's goal is to help standardize fire response protocols across the county. The CFTC is appointed by county council.

Wolfe, who sits on the CFTC, said the commission has made one its priorities the construction of a single fire training facility to ensure all departments receive the same training protocols.

However the firefighters’ preferred site for a new training facility on Doodle Hill Road was not the same site put forward by the county's administration, he said.

“The site was not well liked by the members, but was believed this was the only option so most reluctantly went with it,” Wolfe said.

He said some members of the CFTC voted to dissolve the body during a recent meeting out of frustration with the process.

The county’s preferred site has a radio tower on it and does not allow for future growth of a training facility, Wolfe said.

“It is just not a good spot,” he said. “That was one of our main concerns for that location. Quite frankly, it is not where we want to be. We want room to grow. That tower is not going anywhere.”

Firefighters prefer to locate a facility on an undeveloped parcel on Doodle Hill Road, Wolfe said.

“Will Calhoun County Council provide the training commission with the construction of a new training facility at the Doodle Hill site?” he asked.

Wolfe said the commission would like for the county to build the facility. The commission would then enter into a long-term lease for the building.

“We would have a little bit of ownership on it,” Wolfe said. “We envision not having to come to you all every year to ask for something.”

“We were going to take up dues ... to continue to run this,” Wolfe continued. “I won't say we will never ask anything, but we are trying to handle it ourselves.”

Wolfe said the county did have a burn facility in the past.

That building was paid for with tax dollars budgeted to the former Calhoun County Fire Commission. The building was built by fire department personnel at the time.

The commission was dissolved when the Calhoun County Rural Fire District and the Sandy Run Fire District were formed, he said.

The county's fire departments continued to use the facility for training “until it was torn down without any warning,” Wolfe said.

“Who made the decision to tear down the burn building and why?” Wolfe said. “We have never been given an official answer.

“The only thing that was known was that if we wanted to train, it would have to be done outside of Calhoun County and this has been the case for two years.”

“We want what was taken away put back,” he said.

Calhoun County Administrator John McLauchlin said he made the decision to tear down the old facility due to complaints from a nearby neighborhood.

“A lot of the times when we had training, the smoke was an issue,” he said.

The Orangeburg facility is a “regional facility,” McLauchlin said. “I know it is not that convenient for fire departments to go and get that training.”

When asked if the lack of a burn facility would negatively impact homeowner insurance rates, McLauchlin said it most likely would but he could not provide a figure on the extent of the impact.

Calhoun County Council Chairman John Haigler said council could not provide an answer to Wolfe immediately but would research the matter.

“We appreciate you and appreciate what the fire service is doing,” Haigler said. “I have always been pro-fire service.”

Councilman Ken Westbury requested a meeting be set up with a council committee to negotiate a lease and move forward on the project.

“I am very much in favor of getting a common training area,” Westbury said. “It gives you all the opportunity to train to the same standard. It gives you all the opportunity to train on each other’s’ equipment where you don't have that if you are training in multiple locations.”

Councilman John Nelson agreed with Westbury, noting a fire training facility in the county would be a good thing.