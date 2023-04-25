Calhoun County Council has unanimously approved changes to the way its fire services are administered.

A new ordinance combines the Sandy Run Fire District and the Rural Fire District boards into the County Fire District Commission.

The fire districts will be operated as an administrative division of the county.

The ordinance updates and clarifies the duties and responsibilities of the fire coordinator and provides for the future addition of other paid personnel as needed.

The existing fire service areas and all departments and locations are unchanged.

A public hearing was held before third and final reading of the ordinance on Monday. No public comments were made during the hearing.

The change is designed to ensure the county and volunteer departments will continue to be able to handle demand and growth.

The existing board members, operations and volunteers will remain in place, according to county officials.

County administration said the change will help the county's existing financing and procurement departments track the funds and expenditures of departments.

Also, the commission will be able to standardize equipment and gear, with hopes of reducing costs and increasing opportunities for grants for equipment, gear and trucks.

The ordinance does not affect either the existing fire fee in the rural district area or the millage in the Sandy Run area.

The county will be working in the next year to determine the best way to fund the operations moving forward, whether that through a fee or millage, according to county officials.