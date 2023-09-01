Revisions to Calhoun County’s employee vehicle use policy were tabled for future consideration after a councilmember raised additional concerns.

The current policy was approved by Calhoun County Council on July 20 after Councilwoman Rebecca Bonnette raised concerns with the policy in June.

The current policy was amended to address Bonnette’s concerns, Calhoun County's Administration and Finance Committee Vice Chair Ken Westbury said previously.

The current policy prohibits county employees from using work vehicles for non-county business, but Bonnette had additional questions about the policy at council’s August 28 meeting.

The policy as approved on July 20 allows employees to use county vehicles to perform small personal errands on their way to and from work, for approved breaks and obtaining meals, according to the policy. Bonnette said at the August 28 meeting the allowance for meals and breaks is not specific enough and should be limited to locations in Calhoun County, unless the employee is conducting county business in another county.

“It is not reasonable to allow county staff to travel to a different county for lunch,” Bonnette said. “We have over a dozen establishments here in Calhoun County that provide food.”

Bonnette also said the policy was unclear on how vehicles being used for personal errands and vehicles authorized for employees who live outside the county to take home would be insured, as well as what passengers were allowed in the vehicles.

Passengers in county vehicles should be limited to other county staff or passengers related to county business, she said.

The policy requires county vehicles authorized to be taken home by on-call employees to be subject to taxation, but does not specify who is responsible for monitoring the usage of vehicles and reporting the data, according to the policy.

“How will the county determine personal use?” Bonnette said. “I posed this question to the administration in July at the previous council meeting. I still don't have an answer."

Calhoun County has 158 insured vehicles and 12 employees with take-home vehicles, Clerk to Council Shayla Jenkins said.

Revisions to the policy made after the adoption in July to address Bonnette’s prior concerns were tabled for final approval at a future meeting to allow for the new concerns to be addressed. Bonnette originally questioned the policy in June.

In other matters:

Calhoun County Emergency Medical Services was recognized at the August 28 meeting for receiving an honorable mention in the J. Mitchell Graham Memorial Award Competition.

Calhoun County EMS received the notice for its Community Paramedicine Program, which aims to reduce non-emergency calls and ambulance dispatches, Calhoun County EMS Director Crystal Youmans said.

As part of the program, paramedics visit individuals who often call for assistance at their homes and educate them on their conditions and provide regularly scheduled, non-emergency medical attention to prevent them from needing to make an emergency call, she said.

According to the South Carolina Association of Counties – which gives out the award – website, Calhoun County’s EMS utilization has decreased 89% and emergency room visits by 97% since 2021. The program has saved the county $185,649 in the first quarter of 2023.

“It's going to help us all the way around,” Youmans said. “It's also helping the hospital by reducing readmissions.”