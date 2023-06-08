Calhoun County will review employee use of county-owned vehicles on personal time after council members raised concerns during a budget work session.

Some employees “are driving on Sundays and I have personally seen people taking their child to and from daycare in Orangeburg,” Calhoun County Councilwoman Rebecca Bonnette said.

“I don’t feel like these individuals should be driving these vehicles to and from work,” she said.

Bonnette raised the concerns during a budget workshop held Friday. She had received a log of GPS data of county take-home vehicles for the month of May and was concerned about the data.

“Looking at this GPS, there is a lot of not county business going on,” she said.

There are a number of take-home county vehicles and only about 11 vehicles have a GPS on them, Bonnette said. She requested all county-owned vehicles have a GPS system placed within them.

Bonnette suggested the county try out a county vehicle use accountability system.

She recommended county employees park their cars for three months and see how much that saves the county. She acknowledged there are county employees who need to use a county vehicle outside of normal working hours.

“Public works I understand,” she said.

Requiring employees to sign county vehicles in and out will help “cut back on a lot of the cost we are spending on gas,” she said.

County Administrator John McLauchlin said the county will ask department heads to be more vigilant on monitoring vehicle usage and that employees will be briefed on the policies of county vehicle usage.

“I believe also that we can be shortsighted if we throw everybody in one lump because there are employees that respond at home, they respond at the middle of the night,” McLauchlin said. “It is an employee incentive for the right situation, not for everybody certainly, but it is an employee retention for those who can justify it.

“I don’t see it as being a big number. There are a lot of bigger numbers here that we can certainly look at besides who takes what vehicle home.”

McLauchlin said about 73 percent of county vehicles are sheriff and Emergency Medical Services vehicles that need to be available to respond at all times of the day and night.

“From a financial standpoint, we are not touching the sheriff’s vehicle or EMS," McLauchlin said. "We are talking about very few."

Council Chairman James Haigler said there are penalties for individuals who use county-owned vehicles for personal use without good reason and that the county needs to know who these individuals are so it can be addressed. The county does already have an ordinance in place addressing county-owned vehicles.

“That is strictly against the law,” Haigler said, asking for the specific names of individuals. “I would like to know who they are, then we can take some steps.”

Bonnette said she would not release the names of the individuals in a public meeting.

“I don’t know why that is happening,” Haigler said. “Some people may be on call. We will look at what you are talking about.”

Haigler acknowledged there are county employees who take a county-owned vehicle home.

He said that is not the issue.

“Do they drive cars after hours or off duty?” Haigler said. “That is the thing we are looking at here right now. Let’s look at who is messing up and doing the wrong thing.”

Bonnette asked what job categories would have to be on call and was informed that public works, utilities, EMS, county and deputy administrators, animal services and recreation are all on call at any given time.

“If something goes wrong in their department, they are responding,” McLauchlin said.

McLauchlin asked Bonnette to send a specific list of offices or employee categories that she is concerned about.

Bonnette also suggested every county vehicle have a county logo on it.

“I think that all of this certainly should be looked at,” Vice Chair Ken Westbury said about the vehicle usage, noting there are some jobs that are 24/7 that require around-the-clock supervision.

In related matters, Councilman Richard Carson questioned office supply costs for many of the county’s departments.

“It is sky high if you add all the lines together for office supplies,” Carson said. “That seems mighty high for office supplies in a lot of departments.”

He noted, for example, the tax assessor’s office had $10,000 budgeted for office supplies; the delinquent tax office, $2,500, and finance department, $8,000.

Human Resource Director Brandy Roberson said the tax assessor’s office supplies include more than paper and pens. The office needs to purchase large maps of the county as part of its duties.

Calhoun County Chief Financial Officer James Okoronkwo said office supplies can also include items that are not over $5,000 and would be classified as a capital item, such as a new cabinet and keyboards.

Carson also expressed concerns about telephone service expenses and was informed that expenses include the internet service and recent upgrades to the county’s phone system.

Carson also questioned training expenses.

McLauchlin said both training and office line expenses will be reviewed for potential cuts.

McLauchlin said the suggestions made during the budget session will be taken into consideration with recommendations placed into the budget.

Third and final reading of the budget is scheduled for June 12.

County Council last month gave second reading approval to what at that time was a $17.4 million general fund budget, which is about 7 percent larger than the current year’s $16.3 million budget.

The new budget, if it remains the same through third reading, will require a tax increase.