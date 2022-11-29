Calhoun County Council: County to transfer fire truck funds

Calhoun County Council unanimously voted on Monday to transfer about $197,000 to the Calhoun County Rural Fire District to help compensate for a previous fiscal year's purchase of a fire tanker truck.

The transfer will be made either this fiscal year or will be budgeted for the next fiscal year.

Councilman Richard Carson, the Rural Fire District subcommittee chair, explained that the fire tanker truck was purchased for the rural fire district in the 2019 fiscal year.

Based on documentation from the county's financial office, county council authorized the purchase of the fire truck in 2019. The money was to be taken from the rural district fund.

“The truck was ordered but was not received until August 2019, after the end of the year fiscal year 2019,” Carson said. “The transaction was initially recorded in fiscal year 2019, but during the annual audit, the expenditure was moved out of fiscal year 2019 into fiscal year 2020 by the auditors.”

“The money was not re-budgeted in fiscal year 2020,” Carson said.

Also during the meeting:

• Sandy Run resident Amy Hill expressed concerns that County Administrator John McLauchlin signed a 50-year lease with the Heyward Community Alliance for the use of the 40-acre Heyward Community Park without receiving formal county council approval.

Even though council verbally agreed to let the administrator sign the lease, a formal vote was required, she said.

Hill pointed out the decision to lease the property included dedicating county operating funds, grant funds and penny sales tax money to the project.

“I certainly can understand and hope this was an oversight,” Hill said. “I hope so because, gentlemen, process matters.”

“Yes that was an oversight,” Council Chair James Haigler said in response. “We appreciate you finding that out. We just have to be more careful in the future.”

Council Vice Chair Ken Westbury asked if council needs to do anything to correct the mistake.

“We don't operate on mistakes,” Westbury said. “We want to fix our mistakes.”

McLauchlin recommended approving the lease at the next council meeting.

Haigler said the public input provided by Hill is the reason council has provided the public with an opportunity to speak on council’s agenda.

“We do make errors like everybody else,” Haigler said. “Everybody makes mistakes. We want to correct that.”

• Youth basketball registration for children ages 4-14 is ongoing. Individuals can go online to calhouncounty.sc.gov or John Ford Community Center at 304 Agnes Street in St. Matthews to register.

• The Calhoun County 10 years and under recreation soccer team was recognized for recently finishing as first runner-up in the Central District recreational soccer league.

• Council gave unanimous first reading approval to an amendment to the county's land development regulations. The amendment received unanimous approval from the county's planning commission.

The most noteworthy amendments include stipulating that subdivisions with lots of less than 1/3 an acre are required to have a curb and gutter and that the county's planning and zoning administrator can review and approve subdivisions of six lots or less without planning commission review.

The majority of the other changes bring the ordinance up to date and in line with state regulations.

• Council gave unanimous second reading to an amendment to the county's building codes and regulations.

The amendment, which is done about every three years, brings the county's codes in line with the state's building codes and regulations, effective Jan. 1, 2023. All counties in the state operate under the same building codes and regulations.

• Council was informed the first constituency advisory committee meeting for the Regional Medical Center and the Medical University of South Carolina partnership was held and will be held quarterly. The committee will hear questions and concerns from local residents.

McLauchlin said more information will be shared on the committee in the future.

• Calhoun County Director of Voter Registration Shayla Jenkins was recognized for her 12 years of service as the county's director of voter registration.

Jenkins has been doing double duty as both director of voter registration and clerk to council since January of this year. Jenkins will remain as the clerk to council. The county's new director of voter registration and elections will be introduced at a future council meeting.

• Haigler thanked those who voted to give him to another four-year term. He encouraged the public to contact him if they have any concerns or questions.

“I am not going to be a councilman for District 5. I am going to be a councilman for the entire county like I always try to be,” Haigler said. “I can't help you if I don't know you have a problem.”