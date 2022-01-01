CALHOUN COUNTY COUNCIL: County seeks grants to help fund capital projects

Grants are being sought to help fund Calhoun County's capital sales tax projects, according to the county's administrator.

"We are moving forward on these projects," Calhoun County Administrator John McLauchlin said, noting projects are currently being worked on in Cameron, Sandy Run and St. Matthews.

"We are tracking down grant opportunities," McLauchlin continued. "It does not take very long for these numbers to get out of whack with inflation and the pandemic. We are actively looking for grants to assist with that."

Calhoun County residents approved the 1 percent capital projects sales tax to fund certain projects in a Nov. 6, 2018 referendum.

The county has a total of about $6.6 million in 15 projects it wants to fund, including buying and equipping ambulances for the Calhoun County Emergency Services Department.

The projects were delayed due to a citizen lawsuit which challenged the county's plans for the sales tax. The county was able to win the lawsuit in February and proceed with the projects.

County Procurement Director and Project Manager Marc Briggman presented council with an update on the sales tax projects during its Dec. 13 meeting.

Briggman said signs will be created that will be placed at each project site to update the public on how much has been paid on the project and how it was paid for.

McLauchlin said sales tax collections are about 4% above budgeted projections this year.

McLauchlin said council will receive monthly updates on penny projects via email and then will receive in-person updates periodically as well.

Council was informed that the projects are in line with budgeted expectations.

Councilman Ken Westbury noted grants will help council accelerate payments on the $7 million borrowing used to pay for the projects.

In other matters, council gave unanimous third and final reading to a fee-in-lieu of taxes agreement with Tri-County Electric Cooperative, allowing the cooperative to expand broadband internet infrastructure to all cooperative customers in the county. Non-members will also have access if they are within the cooperative's service area.

Council also passed a resolution placing the project into a joint county industrial park with Lexington County. The joint industrial park is not a physical park but an incentive mechanism designed to attract projects and development to the county.

The project will bring high-speed service to county residents.

The electric cooperative is investing a total of $50 million in its broadband project throughout its coverage area. About $10 million to $12 million of that will be spent in Calhoun County.

A public hearing was also held on the matter, but no comments were made.

The cooperative started the project in December 2020 and expects to be finished by June 2022.

Council also unanimously passed a resolution authorizing the previously approved 2018 fee-in-lieu of taxes incentive agreements with Zeus Industrial Products to change from Zeus Industrial Products Inc. to Zeus Company Inc. The terms of the agreement will remain the same.

The name change, which is part of a business restructure, does not have any impact on company operations and does not entail any new investments, job creation or loss, according to company officials.

Zeus Industrial Products Inc. will continue to serve as a customer-facing organization. Zeus Company Inc. will focus on streamlining manufacturing and developing products, company officials say.

In other business:

Council unanimously passed a resolution approving the criteria by which to redistrict the Calhoun County Council districts. There was no discussion on the criteria.

Council honored retiring Calhoun County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Aaron Wilson for his service to the school district.

Wilson served in the district for about a decade and in education for nearly half a century. He will retire in January.

The school district's Deputy Superintendent Ferlondo Tullock will become the next superintendent.

Council gave unanimous first reading to allow the Calhoun County Historical Commission to execute deeds and closing documents for the sale of certain properties. Years ago, the late county Clerk of Court C.R. Banks largely left his estate to the county and provided stipulations on what can and can't be done on the property through any sales.

Proceeds from sales would go toward remodeling the Banks home.

Council Chairman David Summers thanked fellow council members and county government staff for their support during his extended absence due to personal reasons.

Council voted to cancel its regularly scheduled meeting Monday, Dec. 27, due to the Christmas holiday.

Council went into closed session to discuss a number of economic development matters such as the Lake Marion Regional Water System; the Sandy Run Industrial Park; Project Honey Hole; McCord's Ferry; and Norfolk Southern Railroad. There was no vote or public discussion on the matters.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.