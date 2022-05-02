Calhoun County Council: County seeks citizen involvement

Calhoun County officials are looking for more people to get involved on county council-appointed boards and committees.

“We get more and more calls by these agencies and groups about making sure that we have more involvement,” Calhoun County Administrator John McLauchlin told Calhoun County Council recently.

McLauchlin pointed out that the Lower Savannah Council of Governments is one board that needs more involvement.

“Certainly we want anybody and everybody that wants to serve to serve, but ultimately we’ve got to find the ones that are willing to carry the water for us,” he said.

Serving sometimes means driving to Aiken and Columbia.

Council Chairman James Haigler said he will conduct a review of the boards and committees throughout the county to ensure council appointees are following through with their responsibilities.

“The part that concerns me a lot with the COG is we’ve probably got less representation than any county over there and that is why we don't get anything,” Haigler said. “The other part is we don't have the leadership.”

Haigler said he can find people to serve on the council, but “we have to have elected officials on the board.”

Haigler noted larger counties have multiple municipalities and elected officials to choose from. For Calhoun County, there is only Cameron and St. Matthews.

In July, Haigler will become the chair of the LSCOG.

In other matters:

• Council gave unanimous second reading to fee-in-lieu of taxes incentives for Red Rock Developments to build a speculative building.

The 497,952-square-foot, cross-dock speculative industrial facility will be built at the Sandy Run Industrial Park. It is the 761-acre park's first speculative building.

The building is expandable to 663,836 square feet. The project was formerly identified as Project Beach.

The building will be paid for entirely with private dollars.

A groundbreaking and official ceremony are scheduled to be held in the near future.

The industrial park is located off U.S. Highway 21 on Interstate 26 (Exit 119). The park has access to all utilities.

Currently, the industrial park is home to DAK Americas and Zeus Industries' 148,000-square-foot plant. About 580 acres of the park can be developed.

• Council gave unanimous third and final reading to placing the 380-acre Tri-County Global Industrial Site, located near the U.S. Highway 601 and Interstate 26 interchange, into a joint county industrial park with Orangeburg County.

The joint county industrial park is not a physical park but an incentive used to encourage industries to locate, expand or invest in the region.

McLauchlin said the multi-county industrial park incentive break-down will bring 75% of its revenue to Orangeburg County and 25% of its revenue to Calhoun County. Typically, multi-county industrial parks are a 99% to 1% split.

He said the reason for the atypical percentage breakdown is because both Calhoun and Orangeburg counties invested in the site.

• McLauchlin thanked the county and residents for supporting the Purple Martin Festival and parade held April 23.

“I think it was a big success,” McLauchlin said. “It has been awhile since we had one so it is kind of hard to remember how we did comparatively.”

McLauchlin also praised the staff and volunteers to who showed up to help organize and run the festival.

Councilman Ken Westbury also praised the volunteers who participated in the event.

• The county's April 20 litter pickup around the town of St. Matthews resulted in the removal of 178 bags and a little over 3,000 pounds of trash. About 35 volunteers participated in the pick-up.

• The county's new finance director, James Okoronkwo, was introduced. Okoronkwo previously served as the deputy finance director for Orangeburg County for eight years.

Okoronkwo also served as Orangeburg County's procurement director.

Okoronkwo received his bachelor's degree in applied science in mathematics from Claflin University in 2007 and is a level 1 graduate of the Association of Counties Institute of Government.

He is also pursuing his governmental finance officer certification.

The county had contracted out the position for the past several months while it looked for a full-time finance director.

Okoronkwo expressed his appreciation to be working for the county.

• Council gave unanimous third reading to a change in the zoning on four properties on Leapfrog Lane from single family to rural district.

There has been no opposition to the request and the Calhoun County Planning Commission voted unanimously that the zoning request proceed.

• Council gave unanimous second reading to changes to its animal control, procurement code and buildings and code ordinances.

The procurement code and building codes will be brought more in line with the state's code. County officials say there are no substantive changes in either the county's procurement or building codes.

The animal control charges are designed to clarify that other animals besides dogs or cats are covered by the ordinance, Calhoun County Deputy Administrator and Building Official Richard Hall said.

The county is also removing policy language that should not have been codified, such as language applying to kennel maintenance, Hall said.

“There are not any material changes to the way animal control will interact with the public related to the changes,” he said.

• Council entered into closed session to receive legal advice regarding the S.C. Carolina Association of Counties as well as a county ordinance. Council also discussed a personnel matter.

