Calhoun County employees will be able to use county-owned vehicles for personal use only in cases “that will add limited incidental mileage to the vehicle,” according to a new policy.

The policy also notes that certain county employees will be given the regular use of a take-home vehicle due to the nature of their jobs.

Calhoun County's Administration and Finance Committee approved the new policy governing employee use of county-owned vehicles after concerns were raised by Councilwoman Rebecca Bonnette.

Committee Vice Chair Ken Westbury informed county council on Monday that Bonnette’s concerns were taken under consideration in formulating the policy.

The new policy stipulates that all county vehicles are to be used only for county business purposes. The policy is updated from the one in place since December 2016.

“Personal use is restricted to obtaining meals, approved breaks or performing small errands on the way to or from work,” the policy states. “The use of county-owned vehicles for private business is prohibited.”

The policy also notes all county vehicles are to be equipped with tracking devices that collect and report data.

Certain employees will be allowed to take a vehicle home based on need as determined by the county administrator. This includes employees who respond to after-hours emergencies and perform unscheduled and frequent after-hours work. It also applies to some specialized vehicles that carry tools and equipment.

The policy goes on to state that “department heads with the concurrence from the county administrator shall determine the reasonable schedules and vehicle assignments for rotational, on-call coverage.”

“Take-home vehicles are authorized only for a period of time that the employee is on call,” the policy states.

The policy also notes, “Employees granted the use of a take-home vehicle will be subject to taxation, if applicable, according to the Internal Revenue Service.”

The policy also addresses a number of other employee obligations when using county vehicles, such as proper conduct, safety, vehicle maintenance and vehicle use reporting requirements.

The policy will not come before the entire council for a vote.

Bonnette said while the new policy does address some of her concerns, she still has questions about allowing personal use of county vehicles.

“It is open-ended and allows errands outside of the county,” Bonnette said.

She said the use of vehicles is not allowed for private business but is allowed for errands.

“Personal errands do equate to personal business,” she said.

Bonnette also asked for greater specificity on who is allowed to take vehicles home and why.

“An after-hours call is not likely for most of the positions,” Bonnette said. “We are here to protect the taxpayer and not to provide take-home vehicles to staff as a benefit for working here.”

Bonnette also asked for greater specificity in the policy as it relates to proper conduct and violations; about vehicle tracking monitoring and consequences and county liabilities as it relates to insurance coverage and violations.

“Council won’t set policy on that but we will address it,” Council Chairman James Haigler said. “You had some good points. We will look at it.”

In other matters:

• Council unanimously agreed to apply for a $1.5 million federal U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance equipment grant.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Matthew Trentham said the grant money could be used for the Motorola radio and dispatch system council had previously approved in July 2022.

Council approved a $1.125 million, 10-year lease agreement with Motorola to purchase new radios, a dispatch system, phones and a mapping system.

The lease agreement is about $138,000 a year.

The money could also be used to help pay for static pole cameras to monitor traffic at various intersections in the county such as the four-way stop at Burke Road, U.S. Highway 21 and U.S. Highway 176.

No local county match is required.

• Council gave unanimous second reading approval to an ordinance amending the boundaries of the county’s fire protection service areas.

The ordinance will allow the Calhoun County Fire Commission to change and adjust firefighting responsibilities and jurisdictions in accordance with residential growth over time.

• Medical University of South Carolina Health-Orangeburg CEO Walter Bennett III provided council with an update on the hospital’s work since the March 1 transition to the Charleston-based hospital system.

“Our goal and in particular my goal for MUSC Health of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties is to keep patients close to home,” Bennett said. “We don’t want to send patients to Charleston or go to Columbia on a regular basis. We want to ensure we are having access the patients need close to home.”

He said the hospital has implemented a new campaign that will be focused on building a culture of safety, quality of care and service excellence for patients, employees, doctors and the community.

Council members thanked Bennett for his presentation and stated their willingness to work with the hospital in the future.

• Council unanimously voted to cancel its Monday, Aug. 14 meeting. Some members will be attending the S.C. Association of Counties conference.