Calhoun County Council: County employees to receive COVID bonus

“We are going to vote the same way,” Nelson said. “But we are going to have a different rationales on why we vote.”

Council Vice Chairman James Haigler said due to nature of the matter, he wanted the vote to be done when the entire council was present. Council Chairman David Summers was not present.

“When we spend $100,000 something dollars, I would like for everybody to be involved in it,” Haigler said.

Haigler said 16 other counties and municipalities in the state have used federal money to help employees either through monetary bonuses or new equipment.

Some Calhoun County residents who attended the meeting were not happy with the decision.

County resident Amy Hill expressed concerns the COVID money could have been used to help individuals who were without work due to COVID pay their property taxes.

“The taxpayers did not get any bonuses,” she said. “I would rather emergency services or hazard pay get a bonus than somebody who worked from home or staggered their schedules.”