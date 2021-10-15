Calhoun County Council Councilman: Countywide park plan needed

A Calhoun County councilman says the county's recreation plans cannot stop with the development of a park in the St. Matthews area.
“I think in the near future, we need to start looking at a comprehensive plan countywide,” Councilman Ken Westbury said during Monday's council meeting.
“The more people we have in smaller spaces, the more critical it is for us to give us some green space and places for us to move around," he said.
Westbury noted the county is growing beyond the St. Matthews area in communities such as Sandy Run and the lower lake area of the county.
As more and more homes are built, recreational outlets will be needed not only for entertainment but also to improve the morale and welfare of county residents, he said.
Council Vice Chair James Haigler echoed Westbury's concerns.
“I think this is a starting point. … Hopefully we will get it all over the county,” he said.
The county is planning to build a recreational/sports complex on 57 acres at Chestnut Street and Saints Avenue in St. Matthews.
The complex will include a football field, two soccer fields, two pickle ball courts, two tennis courts, a fieldhouse, a playground, a fitness area and a walking track. It will also include a building for concessions, restrooms and changing spaces.
The target date for construction is the spring of 2022, with completion in the fall of 2022.
The county has reached a memorandum of understanding with the Calhoun County Public Schools district regarding the usage of the park. The matter will be voted on at a later date.
In other matters:
• Calhoun County Magistrate Jeff Bloom said over the last two months – August and September – county fine collections totaled $15,000. The fines primarily came from the S.C. Highway Patrol and the sheriff’s office.
Bloom said about 40% of the fine collections went into the county's general fund.
The collections for the past two months were higher than usual, he said. He said the reason is that fines are being “fashioned” in such a way that individuals can pay.
“Instead of putting a $1,000 fine on them and it never gets paid, ... we may put a $200 fine on them and they get that paid,” Bloom said.
Bloom also said over the last year, individuals have been sentenced to about 695 hours of picking up trash throughout the county.
The trash pick-up is served as part of a sentence for those who may not be able to pay a fine.
• Council unanimously approved the amendment of a resolution setting the millage rate and local-option sales tax credit for 2021-22. An error was discovered requiring the amendment.
The error did not substantially change the resolution. There is no millage increase for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
• Shayla Jenkins was appointed the new clerk for council, effective Jan. 1, 2022.
Jenkins, a lifelong resident of Calhoun County, has served as the county's director of voter registrations. Jenkins will continue to serve as voter registrations director for the immediate future.
Jenkins replaces Vickie Stoudemire, who has served as clerk to council for nine years. Stoudemire has worked in county administration for 19 years.
Haigler thanked Stoudemire for her service and both Westbury and Haigler expressed appreciation for Jenkins assuming the role.
• Council recognized Brandy Roberson, who completed the Darla Moore Local Government Leadership Institute program in April 2021.
• Council tabled an amendment to an agreement related to the placement of Lone Star Solar farm into a joint county industrial and business park with Lexington County.
The needed documentation was not provided to allow council to move forward.