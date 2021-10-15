Calhoun County Council Councilman: Countywide park plan needed

The target date for construction is the spring of 2022, with completion in the fall of 2022.

The county has reached a memorandum of understanding with the Calhoun County Public Schools district regarding the usage of the park. The matter will be voted on at a later date.

In other matters:

• Calhoun County Magistrate Jeff Bloom said over the last two months – August and September – county fine collections totaled $15,000. The fines primarily came from the S.C. Highway Patrol and the sheriff’s office.

Bloom said about 40% of the fine collections went into the county's general fund.

The collections for the past two months were higher than usual, he said. He said the reason is that fines are being “fashioned” in such a way that individuals can pay.

“Instead of putting a $1,000 fine on them and it never gets paid, ... we may put a $200 fine on them and they get that paid,” Bloom said.

Bloom also said over the last year, individuals have been sentenced to about 695 hours of picking up trash throughout the county.

The trash pick-up is served as part of a sentence for those who may not be able to pay a fine.