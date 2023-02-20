Calhoun County Council has finalized limits on how much employees can spend without going to council for approval.

The ordinance approved by council last week lays out the spending authority structure for department heads, the county administrator and county council.

The ordinance:

• Allows department heads to approve spending less than $500.

• Allows the county administrator to approve spending up to $20,000.

• Allows the county administrator, plus the council chair or vice chair, to approve spending up to $50,000 for emergency purposes only.

• Requires county council to approve all spending of more than $20,000.01.

According to the new ordinance given third reading last week, all the spending will be “subject to the annual budget passed by council.”

In other business:

• Council unanimously approved a $79,442 budget transfer request from within the sheriff’s department budget to help it enhance the security of its public safety communication network.

“We have the money in the sheriff's office existing budget,” Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Matt Trentham said. “We don't foresee needing any additional funding.”

• Council approved the new magistrate's office schedule for the county.

The St. Matthews magistrate’s office at 2833 Old Belleville Road will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Sandy Run office at 1724 Old State Road in Gaston will be open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The part-time magistrate’s office at 1313 Bridge Street will be open Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Council gave unanimous third and final reading approval to an amended ordinance that makes changes to the county’s boards and commissions.

Council initially tabled second reading to give council members more time to review the ordinance, including changes in the Calhoun County Historical Commission and Fire Commission duties.

Mentions of the Calhoun County Historical Commission and Fire Commission have been removed from the changes.

No one spoke at the public hearing.

• Prayers were offered for the family of Rebecca "Becky" Clement Furtick. Furtick worked for Calhoun County since 1978 and was elected as the county treasurer in 2004.

She died Jan. 24 at the age of 64.

Prayers were also offered for Shayla Jenkins, clerk to council, whose father Maxwell Jenkins died Feb. 3 at the age of 72.

• Council went into closed session to receive legal advice, an update and legal advice on the RMC/MUSC partnership, and an update on economic development matters related to Projects Chateau and Project Hooper.

• The county’s 2023 standing committees were appointed.

These include: Administration and finance – James Haigler, chair, Ken Westbury; Public Service and County Planning – Richard Carson, chair, Ken Westbury; Judiciary – Cecil Thornton, chair, Rebecca Bonnette; Education and Recreation, and Welfare – Ken Westbury, chair, James Haigler; Natural Resources and Development – Rebecca Bonnette, chair, Richard Carson.