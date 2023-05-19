Calhoun County Council is moving ahead with tax incentives for a company that plans to build another speculative building at the Sandy Run Industrial Park.

County council gave unanimous first reading by title only last week to an ordinance providing a fee in lieu of taxes incentive to Columbia-based Red Rock Developments.

The company plans to build a 519,000-square-foot speculative building at the industrial park.

The amount of the investment is still pending engineering and design work, according to Calhoun County Administrator John McLauchlin.

In addition to the fee-in-lieu of taxes incentive, the ordinance also provides the company with special source revenue credits and includes the project in a multi-county industrial park.

Council also gave first reading to a resolution to allowing negotiation of the fee-in-lieu of taxes agreement with the company.

It will be the second speculative building built at the 761-acre park at the Lexington-Calhoun county line.

Red Rock Developments previously built a 497,000-square-foot speculative building at the park.

That building houses Smart Warehousing, which operates a warehouse and distribution center.

The company plans to create 50 new jobs. The total investment, which is ongoing, is expected to be released at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the near future.

The industrial park is located near Interstate 26’s Exit 119. It is already home to Zeus Industries’ 148,000-square-foot plant.

About 580 acres of the park can be developed.