Calhoun County Council Chairman: ‘Everybody is united’; RMC-MUSC partnership approved

ST. MATTHEWS – Calhoun County Council gave its final stamp of approval last week to a Regional Medical Center and Medical University of South Carolina partnership.

“I think the delegation, county council, everybody is united on doing this,” Calhoun County Council Chairman James Haigler said.

“We thought in order for this hospital to survive, we had to do something. If we kept going like we were going, we would not have a hospital here in Calhoun and Orangeburg counties. We had to do something,” he said.

Council gave unanimous third reading to an ordinance regarding the partnership on Monday. Orangeburg County council also gave third reading to the partnership last week.

Haigler commended Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, and Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews, as well as Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright for helping with the process.

As part of the meeting, council appointed its two at-large members to serve on the new, 11-member RMC board.

Council unanimously appointed Cynthia Keller, who has served on the transition working group, to continue serving on the new board. Keller was chosen due to her information technology expertise.

Keller has served on the RMC Board since August 2018.

Council also unanimously appointed Steve Tyson to the new board. Tyson has served on the RMC Foundation Board for 11 years, including as chairman and treasurer, as well as treasurer of the Orangeburg Free Medical Clinic.

The former 17-member RMC Board of Trustees was dissolved on Oct. 1.

Council also unanimously passed resolutions in appreciation of outstanding public service for current Calhoun County RMC trustees Boyd McLeod and Susanne Wolfe for their service on the hospital board on behalf of Calhoun County.

McLeod, who has served on the RMC Board since February 2020, had planned to attend Monday's meeting, but was unable to do so. Even so, County Councilman Ken Westbury said McLeod offered his “strong support” for the RMC and MUSC partnership. He hopes the new board will advocate for the best services in the county.

Wolfe was appointed to the RMC Board in January of this year.

“We would like to thank them,” Haigler said. “We appreciate their service. They have done a great job.”

Sandy Run resident Dennis Spilde appeared before council and expressed concerns that when the county gave first reading to the partnership, it did not have anything in writing about the partnership.

“I would strongly suggest that you never do that again,” Spilde said. “You are getting a pig in a poke. You need to know what you voting for before you vote.”

Following the meeting, County Administrator John McLauchlin said council did have the information it needed to make the first reading vote.