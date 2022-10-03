Calhoun County Council approves recreation complex; $2.4 million park to cover 57 acres

Calhoun County Council recently unanimously agreed to spend $2.4 million toward the construction of a 57-acre recreational/sports complex in St. Matthews.

The $2.4 million contract was awarded to Lexington, South Carolina-based Wiley Easton Construction Co. Inc. to build the park.

The county received two bids for the project with the high bid of $4 million and the low bid of $3.5 million, which included the construction of the recreation complex and the irrigation of the golf complex.

County Recreation Committee Chairman Ken Westbury said the committee recently met and it was determined the financing for the new recreation complex in St. Matthews is costly.

"As with everything else, the costs are astronomical,” Westbury said. “We had planned on doing both the complex and we planned on doing the irrigation at the golf complex but we will have to forego the golf complex now until we can secure other funding.”

Calhoun County Administrator John McLauchlin said, “We removed a number of things that we can't afford right now and one of those big-ticket items was the irrigation at the golf complex.

“We feel like some of those items we have pulled out we can look at still doing down the road with other funding opportunities.”

The recreational complex will be located on 57 acres at Chestnut Street and Saints Avenue near the Family Health Center.

The complex will include a football field, two soccer fields, two pickle ball courts, two tennis courts, a fieldhouse, a playground, a fitness area and a walking track. It will also include a building for concessions, restrooms and changing space.

Construction will begin in about a 45-day to 60-day period with targeted completion in about 9 months to a year, McLauchlin said.

The park's architect is North Charleston-based Meadors Inc. The county has used Meadors in prior projects, including the renovation of the county's courthouse.

The sports complex will be paid for via a $2 million recreational bond. The bond will have about a .99% interest rate over five years.

In addition, the county will be working with other entities to receive grant funds.0

The recreational complex is a partnership between Calhoun County, the Calhoun County School District and the Town of St. Matthews.

The facility will be used during the day by the school and after hours, weekends and nights by the county.

“I have wanted recreation for our children,” Council Chairman James Haigler said. “And we are finally seeing it come to light. It took a long time.”

In other business:

• Calhoun County will hold a countywide litter pickup Wednesday, Oct. 19. Individuals should meet at 9 a.m. at the County Annex building behind the County Courthouse.

• Sandy Run resident Dennis Spilde requested council consider having at least two of its meetings next year in the Sandy Run area as the area is growing. Spilde also wants council to be proactive in thinking about the future infrastructure and service needs in the county such as water, sewer, fire, police and schools.

• Harvey Elwood, operator of WOCS 93.7 FM in Orangeburg, appeared before council to ask for a stronger relationship with Calhoun County and offered his services to broadcast and cover Calhoun County events and happenings.

Elwood also said a name change of the radio station would be coming soon to include Calhoun County.