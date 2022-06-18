Calhoun County Council: Administrator’s contract renewed

Calhoun County Council unanimously renewed the contract of its county administrator and director of economic development.

Council approved a contract on Monday for County Administrator and Economic Development Director John McLauchlin for two years, with one year renewals possible after the first two years at the discretion of county council.

McLauchlin’s salary will increase from $114,000 annually to $132,709, according to the terms of the contract.

His contract will now be aligned with the county's fiscal year, which begins July 1. His current contract runs from March to March, based on when he was initially hired.

McLauchlin was named county administrator and director of economic development in March 2020. He succeeded Ted Felder, who accepted another position in Clarendon County.

McLauchlin was formerly the Orangeburg County engineer/project manager before coming to Calhoun County.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.