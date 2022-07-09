Calhoun County Council: $16.3M budget gets final OK

Calhoun County Council gave third and final reading to its budget during a meeting last month.

The $16.3 million budget will include a 3.36-mill property tax increase.

The millage increase will mean a $33 annual tax increase on a $100,000 home in the county, according to county officials.

The budget’s 118.36 mills are expected to bring $7.6 million in property taxes to the county.

The budget is balanced by carry-over funds and other county and state revenue, according to county officials.

The county's fiscal year began July 1.

No one spoke during a public hearing on the budget.

In other business:

• The Regional Medical Center Tri-County Health Network's DeBorah Jamison informed council of a pilot program aimed at improving the health of the community.

Jamison said the network will form a Food Policy Council to ensure low-income communities in the area have access to healthy and nutritional foods. Jamison said Calhoun County could help navigate food policies and get farmers involved in the effort.

• Council was introduced to its new legal counsel, Michael Montgomery of the Columbia-based law firm Robinson Gray.

A native of St. Matthews, Montgomery graduated from Wofford College, summa cum laude, in 2003.

He received his law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 2006. Before joining Robinson Gray, Montgomery clerked for state Supreme Court Justice Costa M. Pleicones from 2006 to 2008.

Heath Taylor, who had served as legal counsel for the county, has become a circuit judge.

• County Administrator and Economic Development Director John McLauchlin said there has been interest from industries in the county's new, 497,000-square-foot speculative building located in the Sandy Run Industrial Park at the Lexington-Calhoun county line. The building is expandable to 663,000 square feet.

• Council unanimously passed a resolution allowing participation in the Lower Savannah Regional Home Consortium. Being a member of the consortium enables the county to receive federal Housing and Urban Development money.

• Council gave unanimous second reading to an ordinance adopting amendments to the county's zoning ordinance in an effort to make it more user friendly. County officials say there are no substantive changes to the ordinance.

The main change creates a table of all the permitted and nonpermitted uses in the county, according to county zoning officials.

An amendment would also include a mobile home ordinance in the county's overall zoning ordinance. A parking table was also added regarding parking requirements.